Uber's rider ID program is now available everywhere in the US

Uber just announced the expansion of safety features directed toward drivers, including a national rollout of enhanced rider verification. If a rider undergoes these additional verification steps they’ll get a “Verified” badge on their account, which will let drivers know everything is on the up and up.

The company says it designed these new verification measures “in response to driver feedback that they want to know more about who is getting in their car.” The company began testing this feature earlier this year and it must have been a success, as it's getting a national rollout. Lyft has its own version of this tool, though it's still being tested in select markets.

Uber verifies riders by cross-checking account information against third-party databases, though it’ll also accept official government IDs. The program will also allow users to bring in their verification status from the CLEAR program.

While rider ID is the most notable safety tool announced, Uber’s also bringing its Record My Ride feature to the whole country after another successful beta test. This lets drivers record the entirety of the ride via their smartphone cameras, without the need to invest in a dashcam. The footage is fully encrypted, with Uber saying nobody can access it unless a driver sends it in for review. The company hopes this will allow it to “more quickly and fairly resolve any incidents that may arise.”

Uber

Drivers can now cancel any trip without a financial penalty and they can “unmatch” from any riders they don't feel comfortable picking up. Finally, there’s a new PIN verification feature in which drivers can request riders to enter a number to confirm they are, in fact, the correct guest.

Uber tends to focus its resources on riders over drivers, so this is a nice change of pace. It is kind of a bummer, however, that drivers require this kind of enhanced verification system just to root out some bad apples and keep doing their jobs. In other words, don’t be a jerk during your next Uber ride.