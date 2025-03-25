Waymo aims to offer paid robotaxi rides in Washington DC next year

Waymo is continuing to expand its foothold across the US, having recently started offering paid robotaxi services in more parts of the San Francisco Bay Area. Next up are Atlanta and Miami , and now the company has revealed plans to offer its driverless Waymo One service in the nation's capital in 2026.

Before that can happen, though, Waymo will need to get approval from regulators. The company says it will "continue to work closely with policymakers to formalize the regulations needed to operate without a human behind the wheel in the District." DC currently requires autonomous vehicles to have a human at the wheel, ready to take control if necessary.

"Our priority remains ensuring that any company operating in the District — such as Waymo — does so in a manner that prioritizes safety, aligns with our regulatory framework, and integrates seamlessly into DC's unique transportation ecosystem," German Vigil, a spokesman for the District Department of Transportation, told The Washington Post . He noted that the agency is refining its approach to regulation "based on public input, emerging best practices and lessons learned" from other jurisdictions.

Waymo has tested its vehicles in DC for several years and it plans to "continue introducing ourselves to DC's communities and emergency responders over the coming months." Per the Post, if and when Waymo One does become available in the District, the robotaxis would not take riders to any of the region's airports, as they wouldn't (at least at the outset) have a permit to cross into Maryland or Virginia.