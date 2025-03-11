Waymo expands to more cities in the Bay Area
The robotaxi service will be open to the public around its Silicon Valley headquarters.
Waymo is expanding to new (but actually old) territory. The will soon be available in more of the San Francisco Bay Area, specifically Mountain View, Los Altos, Palo Alto and parts of Sunnyvale.
The company spent several years its self-driving cars in Mountain View, the city where its headquarters is located. According to , Waymo One will be available across 27 square miles of Silicon Valley, in addition to the 55 square miles it covers elsewhere in the Bay Area, including San Francisco.
This is the latest in a string of expansions for the company. Waymo has been up and running in Los Angeles and Phoenix for a while. It started offering robotaxi rides in , just in time for SXSW. and are also on the docket. Waymo said in January that it in 10 new cities this year, including Las Vegas and San Diego.
We'll gradually add riders to this new service area over time, as we work to bring Waymo One to more of the Bay Area. Keep an eye on the app if you're an area local. Who's ready to ride? pic.twitter.com/egHh2claxJ
— Waymo (@Waymo) March 11, 2025