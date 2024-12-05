Waymo announces it's expanding to Miami

Get ready to have that Will Smith song stuck in your head for the rest of the day because the autonomous taxi company Waymo is going to Miami. Yeah, sorry about that.

Waymo announced its plans to Miami on its official Waypoint blog. The expansion will start early next year as the company gets its fleet of self-driving Jaguar I-PACE EVs familiar with Miami's streets and intersections. Then in 2026, Waymo plans to start offering rides to customers through the Waymo One app.

Waymo is also partnering with the African startup Moove as part of its expansion plans. Moove provides vehicles for ride-sharing services. Waymo wants Moove to manage its "fleet operations, facilities and charging infrastructure" first in Phoenix and eventually in Miami.

The Waymo One app currently operates in parts of San Francisco, Phoenix, Los Angeles and Austin, according to Google support. Waymo secured $5.6 billion in funding in October to expand to Austin and Atlanta by the early part of next year.