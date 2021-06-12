'Trek to Yomi' is a Kurosawa-inspired 2D samurai game coming in 2022

It's coming to consoles and PC.
Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic|06.12.21
@igorbonifacic

Sponsored Links

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
June 12th, 2021
In this article: Devolver Digital, news, Trek to Yomi, gaming, E3 2021, video games
Trek to Yomi
Devolver Digital

If you played through the entirety of Ghost of Tsushima in Kurosawa mode and it left you wanting for more cinematic samurai action, you'll want to look out for Trek to Yomi. Announced today during Devolver Digital's E3 presentation, the 2.5D side-scroller sees you play as a young samurai charged with protecting their town and its inhabitants. You'll face off against both human and supernatural enemies. Like Tsushima, the game attempts to emulate the look of Akira Kurosawa's films. Judging by the trailer, it does a pretty good job of it too.          

i
This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here, then reload the page to see it.

Developed by Flying Wild Hog and Leonard Menchiari, Trek to Yomi will come out on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC in 2022. 

Follow all of the news from E3 and Summer Game Fest right here!

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget