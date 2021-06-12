'Trek to Yomi' is a Kurosawa-inspired 2D samurai game coming in 2022

If you played through the entirety of Ghost of Tsushima in Kurosawa mode and it left you wanting for more cinematic samurai action, you'll want to look out for Trek to Yomi. Announced today during Devolver Digital's E3 presentation, the 2.5D side-scroller sees you play as a young samurai charged with protecting their town and its inhabitants. You'll face off against both human and supernatural enemies. Like Tsushima, the game attempts to emulate the look of Akira Kurosawa's films. Judging by the trailer, it does a pretty good job of it too.

Developed by Flying Wild Hog and Leonard Menchiari, Trek to Yomi will come out on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC in 2022.