Samurai side-scroller 'Trek to Yomi' heads to consoles and PC on May 5th

It's also coming to Game Pass.
Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic|04.05.22
@igorbonifacic

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
April 5th, 2022
In this article: Devolver Digital, news, Trek to Yomi, gaming, video games
Trek to Yomi
Devolver Digital

Devolver Digital will release stylish side-scroller Trek to Yomi on May 5th, the publisher announced today. If Ghost of Tsushima’s Kurosawa mode left you wanting for more cinematic samurai action, you’ll want to check out the 15-minute gameplay trailer Devolver shared alongside today’s news.

First announced at E3 2021, Trek to Yomi tells the tale of Hiroki, a young samurai charged with protecting a rural Japanese town and its residents after his master dies. His vow sets him off on an adventure that eventually comes to involve the supernatural, and you’ll need to use his katana skillfully to defeat both human opponents and vengeful spirits.

Trek to Yomi is coming to PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S (including Game Pass) and PC via Steam and GOG.

