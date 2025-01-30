Trump's FCC is coming for NPR and PBS now too

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In one of his first major acts since taking over as chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, Brendan Carr has directed the agency to open an investigation into NPR and PBS. Carr informed informed both organizations of the probe in a letter in a letter that was first reported by The New York Times.

In the letter, Carr says that the public media companies may be running afoul of FCC rules regarding noncommercial educational broadcast stations or NCEs. "I am concerned that NPR and PBS broadcasts could be violating federal law by airing commercials," he writes. "In particular, it is possible that NPR and PBS member stations are broadcasting underwriting announcements that cross the line into prohibited commercial advertisements."

FCC guidelines prohibit NCEs from airing the kinds of commercials that typically appear on other TV and radio stations. Sponsors are, however, permitted to "receive on-air acknowledgements," as Carr notes.

In statements, both NPR and PBS said they comply with FCC regulations. "NPR programming and underwriting messaging complies with federal regulations, including the FCC guidelines on underwriting messages for noncommercial educational broadcasters," NPR CEO Katherine Maher said. "We are confident any review of our programming and underwriting practices will confirm NPR's adherence to these rules. We have worked for decades with the FCC in support of noncommercial educational broadcasters who provide essential information, educational programming, and emergency alerts to local communities across the United States."

A spokesperson for PBS said that the organization "is proud of the noncommercial educational programming we provide to all Americans through our member stations," and that "we work diligently to comply with the FCC's underwriting regulations and welcome the opportunity to demonstrate that to the Commission."

President Donald Trump, who named Carr FCC as chair last year, has made no secret of his disdain for PBS and NPR, which he threatened to defund during his first term in office and during his campaign last year. Likewise, Trump confidante and DOGE head Elon Musk, has also mused about eliminating funding for public media.