Tubi is coming to the UK

While many streamers have a global subscriber base, some have stuck to North America. Tubi, the Fox Corporation's free ad-supported streaming service, is no longer in that second camp with the streamer announcing it will launch in the United Kingdom.

Tubi will arrive with over 20,000 TV episodes and movies on-demand, from the likes of Disney and Sony Pictures Entertainment, along with Tubi Originals. "We are launching with one of the largest and most diverse content libraries in the UK, designed to indulge viewers in everything from blockbusters to original stories to hidden gems," Anjali Sud, CEO of Tubi, stated in the company's announcement. "Most importantly, we’re committed to listening to what resonates with UK fans, and bringing them more and more of what they love." Tubi will offer UK users Hollywood films, British classics, Bollywoods, Nollywoods and Arthouse Cinema — to name a few.

The streamer claims to have nearly 80 million monthly active users and clearly hopes to grow that number significantly with a UK audience. It will be available on iOS and Android smartphones, major connected TV platforms and the web.