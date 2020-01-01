Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images

Twitch splurges to keep top streamers Dakotaz, JoshOG and Summit1G

It doesn't want to lose its biggest names to rival services.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
39m ago
BERLIN, GERMANY - OCTOBER 11: In this photo illustration the logo of live streaming video platform Twitch is displayed on a smartphone on October 11, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)
Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images

Twitch is still willing to spend big bucks to keep top-tier streamers on its platform. Amazon’s service has signed “multi-year” deals with Dakotaz (aka Brett Hoffman), JoshOG (Josh Beaver) and Summit1G (Jaryd Lazar) to make sure they livestream exclusively on the platform. Loaded, the management agency that represents the trio, didn’t say how much money was involved.

It wouldn’t be surprising if Twitch paid a tidy sum, however. Combined, the three streamers have over 11 million followers. While some of those are likely shared, it’s still true that Twitch risked losing a significant number of viewers if any of these streamers jumped ship for rivals like Facebook, Mixer or YouTube.

It’s also something of a coup for Loaded. The agency represents many of the biggest streamers regardless of platform, including Mixer converts like Ninja and Shroud as well as Twitch mainstays like AnneMunition and TimTheTatman. Livestreamed gaming is clearly a hot business, and management teams like this may determine how well broadcasters succeed — not to mention fuel the ongoing battle between internet giants who see livestreaming as their next frontier.

