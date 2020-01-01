Twitch splurges to keep top streamers Dakotaz, JoshOG and Summit1G

Twitch is still willing to spend big bucks to keep top-tier streamers on its platform. Amazon’s service has signed “multi-year” deals with Dakotaz (aka Brett Hoffman), JoshOG (Josh Beaver) and Summit1G (Jaryd Lazar) to make sure they livestream exclusively on the platform. Loaded, the management agency that represents the trio, didn’t say how much money was involved.

It wouldn’t be surprising if Twitch paid a tidy sum, however. Combined, the three streamers have over 11 million followers. While some of those are likely shared, it’s still true that Twitch risked losing a significant number of viewers if any of these streamers jumped ship for rivals like Facebook, Mixer or YouTube.