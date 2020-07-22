Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Twitch

Twitch gives traditional sporting streams their own category

It's relaunching the official sports channel.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
15m ago
Twitch is putting a spotlight on its traditional sports streamers to help fans stay connected with their favorite teams and athletes even if they can’t attend live events yet. The Amazon subsidiary is relaunching the official /Twitchsports channel and making “sports” a standalone category. /Twitchsports will showcase content from leagues like the NBA, the UFC and the NHL, as well as from professional athletes such as Los Angeles Chargers’ Austin Ekeler and WWE wrestlers Rusev, Paige and Cesaro. It will also display a Featured Streams Guide where you can see who’s going live that week.

The streaming platform is kicking things off by teaming up with soccer clubs — and, yes, we do mean football, non-American fans — Real Madrid, Arsenal, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain. All four will produce exclusive and interactive content fans will be able to access through the new channel.

In fact, /Twitchsports will be showcasing a lineup of live and interactive streams today, with each one running up to two hours. The shows will be hosted by Major League Soccer star Jimmy Conrad, the NBA, Arsenal, House of Highlights and the UFC, and they’re promising a behind-the-scenes peek into their world. Fans can expect AMAs (Ask Me Anything sessions), polls and trivia, and hosts will, apparently, even interact with them in Twitch Chat.

Twitch, Twitch Sports
