Twitch gives traditional sporting streams their own category

Twitch is putting a spotlight on its traditional sports streamers to help fans stay connected with their favorite teams and athletes even if they can’t attend live events yet. The Amazon subsidiary is relaunching the official /Twitchsports channel and making “sports” a standalone category. /Twitchsports will showcase content from leagues like the NBA, the UFC and the NHL, as well as from professional athletes such as Los Angeles Chargers’ Austin Ekeler and WWE wrestlers Rusev, Paige and Cesaro. It will also display a Featured Streams Guide where you can see who’s going live that week.

The streaming platform is kicking things off by teaming up with soccer clubs — and, yes, we do mean football, non-American fans — Real Madrid, Arsenal, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain. All four will produce exclusive and interactive content fans will be able to access through the new channel.