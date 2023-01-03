Sponsored Links

Twitch is trying to fix an issue that's preventing people from watching streams

The problems began at around 1PM ET.
Twitch
Igor Bonifacic / Engadget
Igor Bonifacic
Igor Bonifacic|@igorbonifacic|January 3, 2023 2:13 PM

If you were hoping to spend your lunch break watching your favorite streamer play, you might be forced to change your plans. Twitch is currently experiencing an issue that is preventing parts of the platform, including channels and streams, from loading properly. According to Downdetector, the outage began around 1PM ET. Since then, the website has logged more than 21,000 complaints that the streaming platform isn't working properly. 

At 1:24PM ET, Twitch acknowledged the outage. "We are investigating an issue preventing multiple areas of Twitch from loading," the platform's official support account said on Twitter. Less than an hour later, Twitch said it was working to deploy a fix. 

It's unclear what started causing the issues, but one member of the Engadget team noticed they could continue watching a stream as long as they didn't refresh their browser window. Some Twitch streamers took to Discord so members of their chat could still talk with one another. We'll update this article once Twitch provides more information.      

