Twitter bans thousands of QAnon accounts

“We will permanently suspend accounts Tweeting about these topics that we know are engaged in violations of our multi-account policy, coordinating abuse around individual victims, or are attempting to evade a previous suspension — something we’ve seen more of in recent weeks,” the company wrote in a statement.

These actions will be rolled out comprehensively this week. We will continue to review this activity across our service and update our rules and enforcement approach again if necessary. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) July 22, 2020

Twitter also said it would take steps to limit the reach of QAnon-related content throughout its service. The company will block accounts and content associated with conspiracy theory from trends and recommendations and will “work to ensure we’re not highlighting this activity in search and conversations.” Twitter will also prevent users from sharing URLs linked to QAnon, though Twitter didn’t elaborate on which sites or forums might be impacted.

Twitter’s actions are, notably, much more aggressive than Facebook’s stance toward QAnon. Though Facebook banned a small subset of QAnon accounts this year for breaking its rules around coordinated inauthentic behavior, proponents of the conspiracy theory remain quite active on Facebook and Instagram. The company also continues to surface groups, pages and accounts associated with the conspiracy theory in its recommendations.