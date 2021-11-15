Twitter begins rollout of 'disappearing tweets' fix

On the web client, you'll see a new tweet counter.
Igor Bonifacic
11.15.21
@igorbonifacic

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
November 15th, 2021
Twitter
Twitter app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Dado Ruvic / reuters

At the end of September, Twitter said it would address a longstanding complaint. If you use the service frequently, you may have noticed tweets sometimes disappear from view just as you’re part way through reading one.

i
At the time, the company said it had several updates planned to address the problem, and the first of those is now available through the platform’s web client. You can now choose when you want it to load new tweets into your timeline. To do so, click the tweet counter at the top of the interface. Note that Twitter is in the process of rolling out the update so you may not see the associated interface element right away.

“We know it’s a frustrating experience, so we’re working on changing it,” the company said of the problem when it first promised to fix it. It noted at the time it would roll out a variety of updates over two months.

