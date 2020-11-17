Twitter users say fleets are ripe for harassment

Just hours after Twitter’s new fleets feature first launched to most people, some users are questioning whether the company did enough to account for all the ways its new Stories-like feature could be used for harassment.
For example, the feature doesn’t appear to respect users’ block settings, as people have reported being able to tag users who have blocked them. As Twitter user Andrew Thaler tweeted, this means “you can use Fleet to direct your followers to harass someone and there is no way for the target to identify the source of the harassment.” There’s also the fact that users don’t currently get notifications if someone else shares their tweet into a fleet, which could make it harder for people to anticipate harassment.