Long-form text sharing is coming to Twitter

Elon Musk also promised creator monetization tools and better search functionality.
Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic|11.05.22
@igorbonifacic

Sponsored Links

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
November 5, 2022 6:42 PM
In this article: Internet, news, gear, Social Media, twitter, web
Elon Musk's tweet reading "The bird is freed" is seen through a Twitter logo in this illustration taken October 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Dado Ruvic / reuters

Twitter will soon include a feature allowing users to append long-form text to their tweets, company owner and CEO Elon Musk announced on Saturday. Musk didn't say when the functionality would arrive, but promised it would end the "absurdity of notepad screenshots." He added that the company also plans to work on additional tools for creator monetization and enhancements to the platform's search functionality. "Search within Twitter reminds me of Infoseek in '98! That will also get a lot better pronto," he wrote.        

i
This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here, then reload the page to see it.

The announcement comes on the same day that the company began putting in place some of the features needed to support its revamped Twitter Blue subscription. The service will allow users to pay $8 per month to verify their account and gain access to a handful of other features, including the ability to post longer videos and see fewer ads.     

Developing...

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
View All Comments
Long-form text sharing is coming to Twitter