Yes, Twitter was down -- at least on the East Coast

These days, fail whale sightings are few and far between, but Twitter appears to be suffering a serious outage at the moment. It's not down for everyone here at Engadget, but most of us can't tweet about what TV shows we're watching or who made a cameo in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Tweets may not be loading for some of you. We’re working on fixing a problem and you’ll be back on the timeline soon. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) April 17, 2021

Down Detector

A map of reports on Down Detector indicates most of the people who can't tweet are in the Eastern time zone, but even people outside the US have reported problems starting at around 8 PM ET.

Update 8:30 PM ET: The service seems to be coming alive again, with fewer error messages and more bad tweets. Continue your Friday activities as previously scheduled.