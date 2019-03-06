Yes, Twitter was down -- at least on the East Coast

If you can tweet, then you're among the lucky ones.
Richard Lawler
R. Lawler|04.17.21
@Rjcc

Richard Lawler
R. Lawler
@Rjcc
April 17th, 2021
Berlin, Germany - 05 28 2016: Apple iPhone 6s screen with social media applications Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Google, Youtube, Snapchat, Vimeo, LinkedIn, Pinterest, WhatsApp etc.
These days, fail whale sightings are few and far between, but Twitter appears to be suffering a serious outage at the moment. It's not down for everyone here at Engadget, but most of us can't tweet about what TV shows we're watching or who made a cameo in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. 

Twitter outage map
Down Detector

A map of reports on Down Detector indicates most of the people who can't tweet are in the Eastern time zone, but even people outside the US have reported problems starting at around 8 PM ET.

Update 8:30 PM ET: The service seems to be coming alive again, with fewer error messages and more bad tweets. Continue your Friday activities as previously scheduled.

