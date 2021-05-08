Twitter Spaces co-host feature lets users share moderation duties

Share the burden of keeping rowdy speakers on-topic with up to two other people.
Igor Bonifacic
08.05.21
@igorbonifacic

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
August 5th, 2021
In this article: Spaces, news, gear, Twitter, live audio, av, social media, Clubhouse, Twitter Spaces
UKRAINE - 2021/03/12: In this photo illustration the Twitter Spaces page is seen on a smartphone screen with a Twitter logo in the background. Twitter Spaces, the rival of the social Clubhouse network, is working towards a public launch in April, as the company announced on Twitter, reportedly by media. (Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
SOPA Images via Getty Images

Twitter’s experiment with ephemeral content may have ended earlier in the week, but its take on Clubhouse is going stronger than ever. Starting this week, Spaces hosts can invite other individuals to help them with moderation duties.

With today’s announcement, a single Space can include one host, two co-hosts and up to 10 speakers. As a co-host, you can invite additional people to talk, mute and remove rowdy participants and pin tweets. However, you won’t be able to remove the original host or your counterpart, nor can you end a broadcast. Adding a co-host is done through an invite system that allows you to search for specific users.

Of course, Twitter isn’t the only company making audio broadcasts an integral part of what it offers users. Facebook and Discord quickly added Clubhouse-like features to their platforms following the app’s early post-release success. And if you believe Spotify CEO Daniel Ek, most online services are likely to add live audio as a way for their users to communicate, much like they did when it came to video and Stories.

