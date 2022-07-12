Most Twitter users can no longer create new "Moments"

Twitter is effectively sunsetting Moments, the company announced on Wednesday. First launched in 2015 , the feature allowed users to create curated collections of tweets in a bid to make it easier to follow current events on the platform. “Not all moments last. As of today we’re removing the option to create Moments for users as we focus on improving other experiences,” the Twitter Support account posted , adding previously made Moments would still have a home on the website.

The end of Twitter Moments is unsurprising for a few reasons. Even before Elon Musk bought the company, Twitter had begun to move away from the feature. In 2018, the company removed the ability to create Moments within its Android and iOS apps . “When features aren’t used as often, we’ll remove them, so we can focus on building other products you’ll love,” Twitter noted at the time .