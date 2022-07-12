Most Twitter users can no longer create new "Moments"

The feature had allowed people to create curated collections of tweets.
Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic|12.07.22
@igorbonifacic

Sponsored Links

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
December 7, 2022 6:20 PM
In this article: Internet, news, gear, Social Media, twitter, web, elon musk
Printed Twitter logos are seen in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Dado Ruvic / reuters

Twitter is effectively sunsetting Moments, the company announced on Wednesday. First launched in 2015, the feature allowed users to create curated collections of tweets in a bid to make it easier to follow current events on the platform. “Not all moments last. As of today we’re removing the option to create Moments for users as we focus on improving other experiences,” the Twitter Support account posted, adding previously made Moments would still have a home on the website.

i
This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here, then reload the page to see it.

The end of Twitter Moments is unsurprising for a few reasons. Even before Elon Musk bought the company, Twitter had begun to move away from the feature. In 2018, the company removed the ability to create Moments within its Android and iOS apps. “When features aren’t used as often, we’ll remove them, so we can focus on building other products you’ll love,” Twitter noted at the time.

Following Musk’s takeover, it’s likely Moments was identified as a feature that didn’t mesh with his vision for the platform. The billionaire has repeatedly said he aims to simplify Twitter while simultaneously transforming it into a “super app.” The website’s “tweeted from” labels were an early victim of the former inclination. The fact Twitter lost most of its moderation team during its recent layoffs probably made it even easier for the company to decide to stop supporting Moments.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
View All Comments
Most Twitter users can no longer create new "Moments"