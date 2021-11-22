Uber Eats users in Ontario can now buy cannabis through the app

But orders are for pickup only.
Kris Holt
11.22.21
@krisholt

November 22nd, 2021
Uber Eats is moving into the cannabis market. Starting today, users in Ontario can place an order at retailer Tokyo Smoke through the app. Don't expect an Uber driver to drop off joints, though. Cannabis orders are pickup-only for the time being.

Users need to search for "cannabis" or "Tokyo Smoke" and confirm they're of legal age before they can make their purchase. Orders will be ready for pickup within an hour. At the store, buyers will need to present their ID to Tokyo Smoke staff to prove they're aged 19 or older. 

With the help of the swift order turnaround, Uber and Tokyo Smoke hope they can steer business away from those who deal pot illegally. Uber says the underground market accounts for 40 percent of non-medical cannabis sales in Canada, where recreational use was legalized in 2018.

Cannabis is a new market for Uber. The company didn't mention whether it will offer cannabis purchases in other provinces or via other retailers, or if it will eventually deliver orders. Uber has been making inroads into alcohol delivery, and CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said earlier this year the company might deliver cannabis in the US if it were legalized at federal level.

