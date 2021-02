Uber’s food deliveries have been vital to its bottom line during the pandemic, and it’s making an acquisition that reflects this change in priorities. CNBC notes that Uber has bought Drizly, billed as the largest alcohol delivery service in the US, for $1.1 billion in cash and stock. You’ll still have access to a separate Drizly app, but the booze-on-demand feature will eventually integrate with the Uber Eats app.

The deal should close sometime in the first half of 2021.