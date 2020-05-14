Uber sends thousands of Jump e-bikes to the recycling heap

Uber has sent thousands of electric bikes to be recycled for scrap as part of handing operations of their Jump e-bike division to scooter-sharing company Lime. The rideshare giant said it would be too difficult to donate these bikes because of safety and liability concerns. A spokesman told CNBC “the best approach was to responsibly recycle them,” while video posted on Twitter from a North Carolina recycling center shows the candy red bikes being crushed as scrap metal.

More keep rolling in and getting trashed.🚲🗑️ Probably THIRTY semi loads🚚🚚🚚 or more so far ... #SenselessWaste #BikesForKids 👧👦 @UberJump pic.twitter.com/ee3NmCP7If — Cris Moffitt (@CrisMoffitt) May 27, 2020

Earlier this month, Uber led a $170 million dollar round of investment in scooter sharing company Lime. As part of this investment, Lime took ownership of thousands of newer Jump bikes, but they aren’t the ones sending these bikes to the crusher. “We have not recycled any of the Jump e-bikes in our fleet and are committed to scaling and operating them during this critical time,” a Lime spokesperson told CNBC. “We plan to work with Uber to find sustainable ways to donate and re-use any remaining e-bikes in their inventory.”