Ubisoft delays its Rainbow Six and Division mobile games until at least April 2025
Call of Duty titles will start appearing on Ubisoft+ later this year.
has released its latest and while there wasn't a ton of major news, there's a disappointing update for those who have been waiting on mobile versions of the Rainbow Six and The Division franchises. The company says that the Rainbow Six Mobile and The Division Resurgence development teams need more time to "deliver on expectations" amid "a demanding yet very large market."
As such, both titles are no longer expected to debut in the publisher's current fiscal year, which ends on March 31, 2025. That means yet another delay for Rainbow Six Mobile, which was . had been expected to debut last year.
On an earnings call with investors, Ubisoft noted that "it's very difficult to define a set date" when asked why it was delaying the games now, with over eight months of the fiscal year to go. Executives said that Ubisoft wants the two titles to last forever and that the developers are "putting in the necessary work to make sure the games are perfect when they launch."
Elsewhere, Ubisoft said its free-to-play competitive shooter XDefiant "is off to an encouraging start," having roped in 10 million players in its first two weeks after debuting in May. Aside from updates for live-service games such as Rainbow Six Siege, The Crew Motorfest and (all of which the company says are performing well), Ubisoft has a couple of exciting projects lined up for the rest of the year in and .
Meanwhile, on its earnings call, Ubisift was asked about the status of bringing Call of Duty games to cloud gaming services. The publisher to Activision Blizzard games. Microsoft sold those rights to help appease competition regulators and .
You can expect Call of Duty titles to . That lines up with Microsoft's plan to release Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 via (the ) Game Pass in October and to bring other CoD titles to that service.