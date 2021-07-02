Unicode 14.0 adds 37 new emoji, including 'melting face' and 'beans'

Following a , the Unicode Consortium has . In all, the update adds 838 characters to the . Of those 838 characters, 37 represent new emoji that will make their way to your devices before the end of the year and throughout 2022. The selection includes all the emoji the Unicode Consortium included in its back in July. That means characters like “beans,” “troll,” “mirror ball” and “melting face” made the cut.
Notably, the finalized list also includes multiple skin tone variations of the handshake emoji. Due to , it was one of the few characters in previous releases you couldn’t modify to represent different skin shades. The Unicode Consortium and its volunteers spent the better part of two years working to fix that, and now they have.