Unicode 14.0 adds 37 new emoji, including 'melting face' and 'beans'

They'll make their way to your devices throughout 2021 and 2022.
Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic|09.15.21
@igorbonifacic

Sponsored Links

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
September 15th, 2021
In this article: unicode 14.0, news, gear, unicode consortium, emoji, emoji 14.0, unicode
Unicode 14.0 emoji candidates
Emojipedia

Following a pandemic-related delay, the Unicode Consortium has finalized Unicode 14.0. In all, the update adds 838 characters to the text standard. Of those 838 characters, 37 represent new emoji that will make their way to your devices before the end of the year and throughout 2022. The selection includes all the emoji the Unicode Consortium included in its final candidate list back in July. That means characters like “beans,” “troll,” “mirror ball” and “melting face” made the cut.

Unicode 14.0 Emoji candidates
Emojipedia

Notably, the finalized list also includes multiple skin tone variations of the handshake emoji. Due to some technical limitations, it was one of the few characters in previous releases you couldn’t modify to represent different skin shades. The Unicode Consortium and its volunteers spent the better part of two years working to fix that, and now they have.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget