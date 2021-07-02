Unicode 14.0 adds 37 new emoji, including 'melting face' and 'beans'

Following a pandemic-related delay , the Unicode Consortium has finalized Unicode 14.0 . In all, the update adds 838 characters to the text standard . Of those 838 characters, 37 represent new emoji that will make their way to your devices before the end of the year and throughout 2022. The selection includes all the emoji the Unicode Consortium included in its final candidate list back in July. That means characters like “beans,” “troll,” “mirror ball” and “melting face” made the cut.

Emojipedia