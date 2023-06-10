Sponsored Links

‘Unpacking’ heads to phones and tablets later this year

The game briefly inspired countless mobile clones.

Unpacking screenshot, showing a bedroom with a bunk bed.
Witch Beam Games
Igor Bonifacic
Igor Bonifacic|@igorbonifacic|June 10, 2023 3:29 PM

After arriving on PC in the fall of 2021, Unpacking is finally heading to mobile devices. Developer Witch Beam Games revealed today during the Wholesome Direct showcase that it plans to release its breakout game on phones and tablets later this year. The studio didn’t say exactly when the title would arrive on mobile devices, nor if it plans to release Unpacking on both iOS and Android, but judging from the trailer it shared, Apple devices are a lock.

Notably, the announcement comes after Unpacking Master, a nearly identical copy of Unpacking that featured ads and in-app microtransactions, briefly topped the App Store charts at the start of last year before it was pulled by Apple. The incident highlighted the difficulty small studios have in preventing copycat developers from stealing their work. If you’re the impatient type, Unpacking is currently available to play on Steam, Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PlayStation.

