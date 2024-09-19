US citizens can now apply for their passport online

Getting a passport in the US can be quite the rigmarole, but it is about to get a bit simpler. The State Department has announced that online passport renewal is officially available to the public, following multiple pilot programs. In a statement, Secretary of State Antony Blinken credited increased staffing and technological improvements with fueling both this advancement and reduced passport waiting times.

Until now, applying for a new passport required mailing a printed form, a passport-sized photo, a photocopy of a valid ID, a person's most recent passport and a check. Americans could also bring the documents to a passport acceptance facility and potentially pay with cash or a credit card.

However, online passport applications won't be available to every American citizen. Individuals are eligible if they reside in the US, are over the age of 25 and their passport expired after 2019 or will expire in the next year. This means that anyone getting their first passport in more than five years, who lives abroad or is under 25, won't benefit from the change. The new system is also not available to anyone changing their name or gender.

These restrictions could change in the future. "This is not going to be the last thing that we do," Assistant Secretary for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter said in a briefing. "We want to see how this goes and then we'll start looking at ways to continue to make this service available to more American citizens in the coming months and years." For now, if you quality, follow the steps for online passport renewal here.