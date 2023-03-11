USDC stablecoin breaks dollar peg following Silicon Valley Bank collapse

The abrupt collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has affected the value of the world’s fifth-largest cryptocurrency, increasing fears of a possible ripple effect among Web3 companies. On Saturday morning, USD Coin fell to a record low of $0.87 after Circle, the company that manages the stablecoin, disclosed that $3.3 billion of the approximately $10 billion cash reserves backing USDC was held by SVB.

As The Guardian notes , the drop is unprecedented. As a stablecoin, the value of USDC is supposed to remain stable thanks to its peg to the US dollar. According to data from CoinGecko , USDC’s previous all-time low was about $0.97 in 2018. More recently, the currency fell to $0.99 following the collapse of Three Arrows Capital . As of the writing of this article, USDC is valued at approximately $0.95 cents.

previously people were arguing that USDC had only lost its peg on the less deep exchanges (kraken, gemini)



down just about everywhere now. going to be a rough weekend, i think. pic.twitter.com/4BCW6Lael9 — Molly White @ SXSW (@molly0xFFF) March 11, 2023