Venmo's mobile app can now cash your checks

Venmo’s bid to become your banking hub now covers your checks. The PayPal-owned brand is launching a Cash a Check feature in its Android and iOS apps that lets you deposit money without using your bank’s app or visiting a physical location (a risky proposition during a pandemic). Much as with similar solutions, you just have to take a photo of the check and send it in.

Most check approvals should take “seconds,” Venmo said, although it might take up to an hour at the most. You will pay fees to deposit most checks, although the firm is temporarily waiving those fees for pandemic stimulus checks.