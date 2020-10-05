Venmo's first credit card offers adjustable cashback rewards

Naturally, you can manage the card through Venmo, using the app to keep track of your purchases as well to pay off your balance. If you ever lose your physical card, you can also freeze it through the app while you continue to use the digital for online purchases.

As for the physical card itself, it's available in five different colors. Each one comes with a unique QR code that's tied to the cardholder's Venmo account. Scanning it with your phone allows you to send them a money transfer or split a purchase with them through the app. It also includes an RFID chip, allowing you to physically tap the card to pay for purchases.

Venmo has offered a debit card since 2018, and parent PayPal has had a few different credit cards over the year. In a way, it's surprising it took so long for the company to come out with a credit card. But now that it’s here, the plastic should help Venmo generate more revenue from its 60 million users.