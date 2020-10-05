Venmo's first credit card offers adjustable cashback rewards

After an almost year-long wait, Venmo is ready to offer its first credit card to customers in the US. The new piece of plastic is issued by Synchrony and backed by Visa. The main perk of the card is a cashback rewards program that adapts as your spending habits change month to month.
Each month, you'll earn three percent cash back on your single highest spending category, two percent on your second highest and one percent on all other purchases. You won't get cashback on everything you use the credit card to pay for, but spending that falls under categories like groceries, travel, gas and entertainment are covered. Among other things, you can put that cash towards your statement balance, transfer it to your bank account or send it to a friend to pay them back for something.