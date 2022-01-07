Vi from ‘League of Legends’ arrives in ‘Fortnite’

Epic is also relisting Jinx's outfit and bundle.
Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic|01.22.22
@igorbonifacic

Sponsored Links

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
January 22nd, 2022
In this article: LoL, Vi, news, Epic Games, Fortnite, gaming, League of Legends, Arcane, Riot Games, battle royale, video games
Arcane Vi
Riot Games

Fans of Riot’s Arcane have a long wait ahead of them before season two of the animated series arrives. In the meantime, you can at least play a few matches of Fortnite with a new character from the show. Epic Games will add Jinx’s sister Vi to the battle royale’s in-game Item Shop today (January 22nd) at 7PM ET. You can buy her outfit alongside a handful of themed items, including a punching practice emote.

i
This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here, then reload the page to see it.

Unfortunately, Vi won’t come with her signature Hextech gauntlets. Instead, Epic will offer Jayce’s Warden Hammer, which the company maintains is Vi’s “weapon of choice while her gauntlets are being repaired.” If you purchase the skin through the Arcane Vi Bundle, you’ll also get the rad Piltover’s Finest loading screen.

What’s more, if you missed the chance to buy Jinx’s skin when it debuted back in November, you now have another opportunity to add it to your collection. Epic will relist the outfit, alongside the Jinx Arcane bundle, at the same time it adds the Vi outfit to the Item Shop.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget