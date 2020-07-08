WarnerMedia shakes itself up to focus on HBO Max

WarnerMedia has gone through a management shakeup under new CEO Jason Kilar, and it’s part of his efforts to make HBO Max the company’s main priority. Kilar has announced the restructuring in an email to employees, telling them that it’s vital for WarnerMedia to change and simplify how it’s organized to “[elevate] HBO Max in the organization and [expand] its scope globally.” The CEO also stressed how important it is to act with urgency due to the “economic pressures and acceleration of direct-to-consumer streaming adoption” caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The new structure consolidates all of WarnerMedia’s production operations — Warner Bros., HBO, HBO Max, TNT, TBS and TruTV — under a single studios and networks group led by Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff. HBO programming president Casey Bloys will now oversee original content programming for HBO Max, as well. Kilar has also established an HBO Max operating business unit and put Andy Forssell, the service’s general manager, in charge. Forsell and the CEO previously worked together at Hulu.