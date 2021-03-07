'Watch Dogs: Legion' PC multiplayer delayed indefinitely due to bugs

Watch Dogs: Legion's multiplayer mode is imminent for console players after months of delays, but PC gamers will have to wait a while longer. Kotaku reports that Ubisoft has delayed Legion's PC multiplayer indefinitely to address crucial bugs. The open-world hacking title crashes when you use "certain GPUs," Ubisoft said. The developer was racing to fix this "as quickly as possible," but it clearly wasn't ready to provide an estimate.

Ubisoft is also delaying its Tactical Ops missions on consoles after it discovered a crash bug and warned of "limited" in-game text chat for PlayStation users. The expanded content will arrive on March 23rd.

This isn't great news for PC players who've already been waiting months to team up and hack London. Still, you might not mind if it leads to a smoother debut and breathes life into Legion after you're done with the single-player story.