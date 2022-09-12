watchOS 9 is now available

Alongside iOS 16, Apple has released watchOS 9. To install the update on your smartwatch, you'll first need to download iOS 16 on your iPhone. You can do that by opening the Settings app and then tapping "General," followed by "Software" and lastly "Update." If you own an Apple Watch Series 3, you won't get access to the software as Apple is dropping support for its 2017 wearable. It's also worth noting that not every watchOS 9 feature will be available on every Apple Watch and in every region.

As with past updates, fitness is a major focus of watchOS 9. You'll now see your heart rate zones when working out and reviewing your sleep patterns. There's also support for multisport workouts and a way to monitor your personal best performances. Additionally, you can set up to the software to remind you to take your medications. Other new features include a redesigned interface for Siri, Quick actions and a handful of new watch faces.