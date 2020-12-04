Whimsical 'Wattam' debuts on Steam December 18th

Katamari Damacy creator Keita Takahashi’s Wattam is no longer an Epic Games Store exclusive on PCs. Funomena’s weird yet wonderful friend-making game is now slated to come to Steam on December 18th, just over a year after its EGS debut.

The premise remains as charming (if oddball) as ever. You play the Mayor as you aim to befriend over 100 characters like noses, phones and toilets. The variety extends to the gameplay — you’ll do everything from dancing to exploding. A drop-in, drop-out co-op mode lets you share the experience with others whenever you’d like.