Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Funomena/Annapurna Interactive

Whimsical 'Wattam' debuts on Steam December 18th

The Katamari Damacy creator's title is no longer an Epic exclusive on PC.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
59m ago
Comments
24 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

A nose and friends in 'Wattam'
Funomena/Annapurna Interactive

Katamari Damacy creator Keita Takahashi’s Wattam is no longer an Epic Games Store exclusive on PCs. Funomena’s weird yet wonderful friend-making game is now slated to come to Steam on December 18th, just over a year after its EGS debut.

The premise remains as charming (if oddball) as ever. You play the Mayor as you aim to befriend over 100 characters like noses, phones and toilets. The variety extends to the gameplay — you’ll do everything from dancing to exploding. A drop-in, drop-out co-op mode lets you share the experience with others whenever you’d like.

Wattam may no longer be the freshest game at this point, but it’s worth considering if you’re a fan of Takahashi’s work. The Steam release is arguably timely — it’s a burst of optimism and connectedness during a pandemic when many people are looking for something to boost their moods.

In this article: wattam, Steam, games, video games, keita takahashi, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
24 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Razer Tomahawk modular gaming PC is now available for $2,400

Razer Tomahawk modular gaming PC is now available for $2,400

View
The Morning After: Razer's $2,400 modular desktop PC is here

The Morning After: Razer's $2,400 modular desktop PC is here

View
Samsung's Android 11 and One UI 3 rollout begins with the Galaxy S20

Samsung's Android 11 and One UI 3 rollout begins with the Galaxy S20

View
Razer reveals Hammerhead Pro earbuds with ANC and THX audio

Razer reveals Hammerhead Pro earbuds with ANC and THX audio

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr