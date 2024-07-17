Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.
We went through thousands of tech deals and these are the best Amazon Prime Day deals under $50
These are the Prime Day deals under $50 that are worth shopping on day two of Amazon's sale.
On the second day of Amazon's Prime Day sale, the deals on smaller gadgets and accessories are still going strong. In fact, as I was checking to make sure these deals were still live, I noted about five on the list that dropped a few dollars cheaper than they were yesterday. As a reminder, this list represents the best of the affordable tech gear that we at Engadget have tested, reviewed and know to be worth your time. Everything here is on sale for $49.99 or under to make up the best possible roundup of the Prime Day tech deals you can get for under $50.
As with all Engadget tech deals coverage, we only highlight discounts on gear we've tested or have otherwise used and know to be worthy of your money. We cross-checked our guides and reviews with the Prime Day deals Amazon has put forth to come up with what you see here. And we'll update these deals roundups throughout both days of Amazon's Prime Day sale.
Best Prime Day tech deals under $50
The Anker Nano power bank in black is on sale for Prime Day for $16.13. That's a 15 percent discount and a good deal for one of the best power banks we tested. We like the foldable USB-C connector which means you don't have to remember a separate cable and the amount of charge it delivers for such a small package. (It got a Galaxy S23 Ultra from dead to 65 percent in about an hour). Plus it's compact enough you can use it while it refills your phone.
The smallest Echo speaker is the Echo Pop, and right now it’s down to $18 instead of the full $40, which is a 55 percent discount and matches the lowest price we’ve seen from past sales.
The smaller size means you can add Alexa’s help and smart home control to dorm rooms, bathrooms, tiny kitchens or other spots without a lot of space.
The discount applies to all four colorways: black, white, lavender and teal. For about $2 more, you can get the Pop with a Sengled smart bulb.
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, which came out earlier this year, didn't get a big enough discount to qualify for this list (it's $55) but Final Fantasy XVI is down to $28.49. Our reviewer called it "a welcome dramatic turn for the series." It's a PlayStation 5 exclusive for now, but it's coming to PC.
Unicorn Overlord for the PS5, Switch and XBox Series X is also on sale and down to $35 for each version. Our reviewer called it a "must play for tactics fans."
The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 is our pick for the best Bluetooth tracker for anyone who carries a Samsung phone in their pocket. It's reliable and easy to set up. Plus the finding network is large, relying on nearby Samsung phones to anonymously ping your lost items. The fobs themselves are also cuter than any of the other trackers I tested. Just note that they only work with Samsung's variety of Androids.
Right now a single fob is down to $20, which is $10 under the list price and looks to match the lowest price yet.
The Fire TV Stick Lite is usually pretty affordable at $30, but right now it’s half price at just $15. That matches the all-time low it hit for Black Friday.
The Lite stick is the budget pick in our guide to streaming devices. It supports FHD streaming with HDR and comes with an Alexa voice remote — just keep in mind it can’t control the volume or power on your TV, you’ll still need your original remote for that.
Amazon’s own smart plug is the one we recommend for people with an Alexa-oriented smart home. It connects with zero fuss and reliably controls whatever lamp, fan or other simple device you plug in. I've used many different smart plugs over the past year or so, and this one continues to be the most reliable — just remember it's only going to work with Alexa-enabled speakers or via the Alexa app on iOS or Android.
Right now the plug is down to $13 after a 48 percent discount. That matches the low we saw during both the July and October Prime Days last year.
If you'd like to keep tabs on your living room or kitchen while you're away (or just in the other room), you might be in the market for an indoor security smart camera. Right now, the Blink Mini 2 indoor camera is on sale for $20 thanks to Prime Day (it’s usually $40).
The second generation of the Mini cam acutally works both indoors and outdoors, but requires a weather-safe power adapter if you want to stick it outside. Like all security smart cams, it’ll alert you when motion is detected and can send you a live view of what it sees, while letting you hear and talk to whomever stands before it.
The Roku Express is down to $18 from $30. It’s the runner up budget pick in our streaming device guide. We like Roku’s helpful (and adorable) interface that also lets you access lots of free content.
Just note that the Express version doesn’t support 4K, the remote isn’t voice enabled and it can’t control your TV’s volume or power. If you'd prefer 4K support and a TV-controlling remote, you may prefer the Roku Express 4K+ , which is down to $29 instead of $40.
The J-Tech Digital Ergonomic Mouse is $17 for Prime Day, down from the full price of $30. That's the lowest price we've seen for the mouse.
This is the budget pick in our ergonomic mouse guide thanks to its vertical format, which puts your hand in a more natural, handshake position, which could be more comfortable after long hours of clicking. It also has a couple of additional programmable buttons and nifty RBC lights (which you can turn off).
The Kasa TP-Link Smart Wi-FI outdoor Plug EP40A is on sale for $20 instead of $25 with a $5 coupon. That’s not an all-time low, but it’s a fair price for one of our top outdoor smart plugs.
If you're planning an extravagant (or even minimal) Halloween and holiday lighting scheme outside your home, this could make good purchase. It works with all four smart home assistants (Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant, and Samsung's SmartThings) and has a long Wi-Fi range and two plugs you can control individually.
Anker’s Bio-Braided USB-C to USB-C cable is one of our picks for the best iPhone charging cables. It’s on sale for $13 instead of $18. Not an all-time low, but still a good price on a cable with an ample 6-foot length that supports up to 240W charging.
Amazon has Engadget’s favorite pair of sub-$50 running headphones on sale for 33 percent off making them $20, which is just $5 more than their all-time low.
The JLab Go Air Sport surprised us with its combination of affordability, sound quality and battery life. The hook-style earphones stay put but are quite comfortable thanks to the flexible, soft-touch material. And the sound quality is decent for the price.
For Prime Day, you can get an Echo Pop bundled with a smart bulb for $20. The set goes for $60 if purchased separately and at full price.
The Echo Pop makes the most sense in places where space is at a premium — small kitchens, dorm rooms and bathrooms come to mind. When the Alexa speaker is paired up with the smart bulb, this set becomes a little smart home starter kit.
The Samsung Pro Ultimate microSD card is on sale for $20 right now. If you’re looking for a slightly faster option than the Pro Plus, this is a good alternative. It was the fastest microSD card we tested for our guide, and it, too, comes with a full-sized SD card adapter.
Amazon’s most popular Echo speaker, the Echo Dot, is our pick for the best smart speaker under $50. It plays music with surprisingly good audio, plus it can control your smart home devices, tell you the weather and more, just by asking Alexa.
It goes for $50 at full price but the Prime Day sale brings it down to $25, which is just $2 more than the all-time low we saw for Black Friday last year.
The Echo Dot Kids is pretty much the same as the Echo Dot, except with this model you get a kid-focused exterior (either an owl or a dragon), parental controls enabled by default, and a year of access to Amazon Kids+. The subscription lets your kid access kid-friendly songs, audio books, bedtime stories and more.
Right now the Echo Dot Kids is back down to its all-time low of $28, a 51 percent discount from the $60 list price. Just keep in mind that the Amazon Kids+ subscription will automatically renew for $6 per month after the year is up, unless you cancel.
The kids version of the Echo Pop comes emblazoned with either Marvel heroes or Disney princesses. It also comes with a six month subscription to Amazon Kids+ and parental controls are turned on by default.
Thanks to Prime Day, the Echo Pop Kids is now $23 instead of the usual $50. That matches the Black Friday low from last year. Again, note that the Amazon Kids+ sub renews automatically.
In our guide to the best budget earbuds, we called the Amazon Echo Buds the best option with an open-ear design. We like that they support auto pausing and multi-device pairing. They sound find out of the box, but it's definitely worth tweaking the audio with the EQ sliders in the Alexa app.
For Prime Day, Amazon has lowered the price of their buds down to $25, which is half off their list price and $10 less than their previous all-time low.
The Apple AirTag is our pick for a Bluetooth tracker for iPhone users. It taps into Apple’s vast Find My network to track down missing items, calling on nearby iPhones to anonymously ping and triangulate the position.
Right now a single tag is going for $24 instead of the $29 list price. If you need extra trackers, you can get a 4-pack on sale, too, but that'll run you $75.
The Samsung Pro Plus microSD has dropped to $21 for Prime Day. It’s our top pick for the best microSD card for most people right now thanks to its consistently fast speeds and overall great value for the money. You get a full-sized SD card adapter with this version as well.
The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is down to $29 after a $20 discount. That's about $5 more than the all-time low we saw during Black Friday in 2022, but is the cheapest it's been since then.
This is our current favorite streaming device for accessing live and free content — with tons of linear "live" TV channels as well as plenty of on-demand movies and series. We also like how Roku’s interface is clean and easy to use, plus the universal search function is pretty helpful and accurate.
The Streaming Stick 4K supports 4K video as well as HDR10+ and Dolby Vision content, plus it has a longer Wi-Fi range than cheaper Roku dongles, like the Express models.
Our favorite Bluetooth tracker overall, is the Chipolo One, which is $21 instead of the usual $25. In our tests, we found it to be louder than an AirTag and quicker to tell you when you've left a tagged item behind.
It works with both iPhones and Android handsets and has a replaceable battery. You can also double press the Chipolo tag to ring your iPhone for you, something else that an AirTag can't do.
Kasa’s Multicolor smart bulbs are the affordable pick in our guide to the best smart bulbs and right now they’re even more so. Prime Day has lowered the price of a four-pack to just $21 instead of $40.
We like the strong Wi-Fi connectivity and the easy-to-use app that even provides energy usage details. The bulbs work with Alexa and the Google Assistant and our tests found they stayed reliably connected.
The Blink Mini 2 indoor camera is on sale for $20 thanks to Prime Day (it’s usually $40). It works both indoors and outdoors, but requires a weather-safe power adapter if you want to stick it outside.
Like other security smart cams, it’ll alert you when motion is detected and can send you a live view of what it sees. You can also hear and talk to whomever it detects.
The TP-Link AC1200 WiFi Extender is down to $23 from $50 after a 46 percent discount. That's not an all-time low, and about $4 more than it sold for earlier this month.
This is the budget pick in our guide to the best Wi-Fi extenders. We appreciate the easy setup, helpful app and the good performance for the price. If you need an affordable way to stamp out some of the coverage dead zones you might find in your home, this is a good bet.
The Thermacell Mosquito Repellent E5 is one of our recommendations in our guide to outdoor gift ideas for dad. Instead of zapping flying suckers, it silently diffuses a 20-foot dome of repellant to help keep you bite-free.
The rechargeable, scent-free repeller with a 5.5-hour battery is down to $30, which is 25 percent off, though that's a price it has hit quite a few times over the past few months. Still, a decent deal on a device a number of Engadget staffers recommend.
We named the Anker USB C Hub, 341 one of the must-have sidekicks in our guide to iPad accessories. It has seven ports to eke more productivity out of your tablet, by letting you connect a wide range of peripherals. There are two USB-A ports, a power-only USB-C and a data USB-C. HDMI and two storage card readers round out the ports.
For Amazon’s sale, the hub is down to $25 instead of $35. The lowest price we've tracked is $24 earlier this year.
The Blink Video Doorbell either connects to your existing doorbell wires or runs wirelessly on two AA batteries. Like other video doorbells, it sends you a notification when motion is detected so you can watch high-def (1080p) video on your smartphone or smart display. You can also talk to and hear whomever is at the door.
For the Prime Day sale, it’s down to $30 from its full price of $60. That matches the all-time low it hit for last Black Friday and the Prime Day sale before that.
Despite the name, EarFun Free 2S earbuds aren’t free — but at $25 they're darn close! The full price is $40, and this is the lowest we've seen them go for.
We named these the best budget buds under $50 in our guide. They're fairly comfortable, waterproof and have a lively sound that's fairly customizable in the EarFun app.
True it's not technically a gadget, but show me a tech nerd who doesn't like Lego and I'll show you my skeptical face. For Prime Day this year, some Lego sets are getting discounts up to 30 percent, including the Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter set for $35, down from its list price of $50.
The kit is recommended for builders aged nine and above, has 474 pieces and comes with R2-D2, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and General Dodonna minifigures. Plus the landing gear retracts and there are two spring-loaded shooters.
Marvel fans may also be interested in the Iron Man Nano Gauntlet complete with Infinity Stones. It's usually $69, but is under $50 at just $49 for Prime Day.
Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max will not only let you stream content on just about any screen, we think it makes an even better retro gaming device. Right now it’s $35 for Prime Day instead of the full $60 sticker. That’s about $5 less than it's been selling for lately.
The 30W Baseus Magnetic Power Bank earned an honorable mention as a good MagSafe-enabled power bank in our buyer’s guide. It can charge Qi-enabled devices wirelessly or with the built-in USB cable — and does so quickly.
The list price is $46 and now it's down to its all-time low of $35 for Prime Day. Plus there's an on-page coupon that'll save you even more.
The KitchenAid variable speed corded hand blender is currently $25 off and down to $45 for Prime Day. This is the corded version of one of our favorite immersion blenders so if you don't mind a cord hanging around, you can save some money.
Like its wireless sibling, this version also has a variable speed feature that changes the harder you squeeze the trigger for a more precise blend. We’re also fans of the included pan guard to prevent scratches and the included dishwasher-safe blending jar.
Apple’s MagSafe wireless charger is one of the picks in our guide to iPhone accessories. For Prime Day, it’s down to $34 — the lowest we’ve seen previously was $27. The magnets firmly line up with the MagSafe ring in iPhone 12 models and newer so you don’t have to futz to get it charging.
The Blink Outdoor 4 camera is down to $40 after a 60 percent discount. It’ll go for two years on a set of AA batteries and can deliver 1080p video to your smartphone or smart display.
This is the latest generation of the camera, offering a wider field of vision and better day and night image quality over the previous generation. During the day, it shoots in high-def and uses infrared night vision in the dark. The Sync Module 2 is included to let you store clips locally. Paying for a monthly subscription enables person detection and cloud storage.
The Kasa Smart Plug Mini EP25 smart plugs are now $33 for a four-pack. That’s down from $50 and the same as it went for during last October’s Prime Day.
This is our favorite smart plug overall because it works with all four major smart home ecosystems, connects easily and reliably controls lamps and other simple appliances.
The newly redesigned Echo Spot just came out last week and it’s already down to $45 instead of the $80 MSRP. The Spot originally came out in 2017 but was discontinued.
This new version splits the screen in half to allow for more oomph from the speaker and the display can show you the time, weather, title of the currently playing song and more.
The was upgraded in 2023 and typically goes for $90, but Prime Day drops it down to $50, which is about $10 more than its all-time low.
This is the smallest smart display Amazon makes (other than the limited display on the Echo Spot) and has a five-inch screen. It’s good as a bedside alarm clock, a recipe display in smaller kitchens or as a tiny smart home hub with Alexa’s help built-in.
A bundle combining the Amazon Echo Dot and the Echo Buds is down to $59.98 for Prime members. That's a 50 percent discount off buying the two separately at their full prices. Though for Prime Day, they're both down to $25 each, so really, all the deal is saving you is some extra clicks, but if you want both a speaker with Alexa's help baked in and a pair of buds that have a nice open-ear design, this is the bundle for you.
We named the the best budget earbuds with an open-ear design, and Echo Dot is our favorite smart speaker under $50.
The Soundcore by Anker Space A40 ear buds are down to $49 from their list price of $80.
These are the top pick in our guide to the best budget wireless earbuds and the budget pick in our standard earbuds guide. We think they deliver excellent noise cancellation for the price, as well as a warm, pleasant sound. They're comfortable and the battery life is decent. In short, you get a lot for under $50.
Razer’s Basilisk V3 gaming mouse is speedy and comfortable, earning the top honor in our gaming mouse guide and even got a mention in our guide to ergonomic mice. It has a total of 11 customizable buttons, offers a comfortable grip and glides with ease.
Prime Day has dropped the price down to $40 instead of the full $70 list price and is even cheaper than the low we noted for Black Friday last year.
The Litra Glow LED streaming light is down to $45 for Prime Day. That's a little more than the all-time low we saw for Black Friday last year, but still a good price on a necessary piece of equipment for streaming.
It's one of our recommendations for game-streaming gear. It clips right next to your webcam to deliver a soft glow that makes everyone look better on camera. It's USB-powered and we think it works just as well as pricier competitors.
The Tribit Stormbox Micro 2 is one of the top picks in our guide to the best Bluetooth speakers. It’s also one of the few recommendations that falls under the $100 mark.
Now, thanks to Prime Day, it’s below $50 too, going for just $43 after a 40 percent discount and a $5 clickable coupon. That's a new all-time low price. We like the big sound (for its size) and decent sound quality. Plus the strap and one-pound size make it easy to take anywhere.
The AirFly Pro is one of the few AirPod accessories Apple sells on its own site — but it’s not on sale there. For Prime Day this wireless transmitter/adapter is currently just $42 instead of the $55 list price. If you're flying anywhere in the near future, it's worth a look.
The handy gadget lets you use your AirPods with just about any 3.5mm audio jack, making it ideal for tuning into in-flight entertainment without having to use the airline-provided earphones or headsets.
For Prime Day, a bundle with one Blink Outdoor 4 and one Blink Mini 2 camera is on sale and just ekes under the $50 mark at $49.99. Bought separately and at full price, you’d pay $140.
If you need to keep tabs on your indoor and outdoor spaces, this set could be a good buy. Both take 1080p video in the day time and have infrared capture for night. Both also support two-way audio. The Blink Mini 2 plugs in, while the Blink Outdoor 4 runs for two years on a set of AA batteries, so you can stick it just about anywhere.
The Ring Video Doorbell works on either batteries or wired to your existing doorbell hookup and shoots 1080p video while letting you hear and talk to whomever is at the door.
For Prime Day, it’s down to $49.99 instead of the full $100 price tag. That's a 50 percent discount that matches the all-time low it hit earlier this year.
Like all Ring, Blink and other Amazon-owned smart home device, this only works with Alexa, so if you prefer talking to Siri or the Google Assistant, you'll want a different doorbell.
The Nestout 15,000mAh outdoor power bank is now $49.99 (with coupon) for Prime Day instead of $60. It’s our pick for a more rugged portable charger that can deliver a few extra charges to smartphones while handling bumps and dunks in water.
Nestout also makes accessories for its batteries, like a dimmable LED worklight that snaps on top (and is held up by a little tripod) and portable solar panels that plug straight into the battery.
Right now, Anker’s PowerConf C200 2K Webcam is just $48, down from the $60 list price. That matches the low from last Black Friday.
This is the budget pick in our guide to the best webcams — the video quality is sharp, and we like the plug-and-play easy setup. Plus the available software gives you lots of customization options. If you want to bump up the look of your video calls, this should do the trick.
The Amazfit Band 7 Fitness & Activity Tracker is on sale for Prime Day. Usually $50, it’s now just $42. The lowest price we've seen was $40 for Black Friday last year.
This is the runner up pick in our guide to the best cheap fitness trackers. We like the comfortable design and good workout and sleep tracking. We did find the screen a little dim, however, and wished it had a physical navigation button.
