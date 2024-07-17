We went through thousands of tech deals and these are the best Amazon Prime Day deals under $50

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

These are the Prime Day deals under $50 that are worth shopping on day two of Amazon's sale.

On the second day of Amazon's Prime Day sale, the deals on smaller gadgets and accessories are still going strong. In fact, as I was checking to make sure these deals were still live, I noted about five on the list that dropped a few dollars cheaper than they were yesterday. As a reminder, this list represents the best of the affordable tech gear that we at Engadget have tested, reviewed and know to be worth your time. Everything here is on sale for $49.99 or under to make up the best possible roundup of the Prime Day tech deals you can get for under $50.



As with all Engadget tech deals coverage, we only highlight discounts on gear we've tested or have otherwise used and know to be worthy of your money. We cross-checked our guides and reviews with the Prime Day deals Amazon has put forth to come up with what you see here. And we'll update these deals roundups throughout both days of Amazon's Prime Day sale.

Best Prime Day tech deals under $50

Amazon Amazon Echo Pop $18 $40 Save $22 The smallest Echo speaker is the Echo Pop, and right now it’s down to $18 instead of the full $40, which is a 55 percent discount and matches the lowest price we’ve seen from past sales. The smaller size means you can add Alexa’s help and smart home control to dorm rooms, bathrooms, tiny kitchens or other spots without a lot of space. The discount applies to all four colorways: black, white, lavender and teal. For about $2 more, you can get the Pop with a Sengled smart bulb. $18 at Amazon

Photo by Amy Skorheim / Engadget Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 $20 $30 Save $10 The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 is our pick for the best Bluetooth tracker for anyone who carries a Samsung phone in their pocket. It's reliable and easy to set up. Plus the finding network is large, relying on nearby Samsung phones to anonymously ping your lost items. The fobs themselves are also cuter than any of the other trackers I tested. Just note that they only work with Samsung's variety of Androids. Right now a single fob is down to $20, which is $10 under the list price and looks to match the lowest price yet. $20 at Amazon

Engadget Amazon Smart Plug $13 $25 Save $12 Amazon’s own smart plug is the one we recommend for people with an Alexa-oriented smart home. It connects with zero fuss and reliably controls whatever lamp, fan or other simple device you plug in. I've used many different smart plugs over the past year or so, and this one continues to be the most reliable — just remember it's only going to work with Alexa-enabled speakers or via the Alexa app on iOS or Android. Right now the plug is down to $13 after a 48 percent discount. That matches the low we saw during both the July and October Prime Days last year. $13 at Amazon

Blink All-new Blink Mini 2 $20 $40 Save $20 If you'd like to keep tabs on your living room or kitchen while you're away (or just in the other room), you might be in the market for an indoor security smart camera. Right now, the Blink Mini 2 indoor camera is on sale for $20 thanks to Prime Day (it’s usually $40). The second generation of the Mini cam acutally works both indoors and outdoors, but requires a weather-safe power adapter if you want to stick it outside. Like all security smart cams, it’ll alert you when motion is detected and can send you a live view of what it sees, while letting you hear and talk to whomever stands before it. $20 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Echo Dot Kids (5th Gen, 2022 release) $28 $60 Save $32 The Echo Dot Kids is pretty much the same as the Echo Dot, except with this model you get a kid-focused exterior (either an owl or a dragon), parental controls enabled by default, and a year of access to Amazon Kids+. The subscription lets your kid access kid-friendly songs, audio books, bedtime stories and more. Right now the Echo Dot Kids is back down to its all-time low of $28, a 51 percent discount from the $60 list price. Just keep in mind that the Amazon Kids+ subscription will automatically renew for $6 per month after the year is up, unless you cancel. $28 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Echo Pop Kids $23 $50 Save $27 The kids version of the Echo Pop comes emblazoned with either Marvel heroes or Disney princesses. It also comes with a six month subscription to Amazon Kids+ and parental controls are turned on by default. Thanks to Prime Day, the Echo Pop Kids is now $23 instead of the usual $50. That matches the Black Friday low from last year. Again, note that the Amazon Kids+ sub renews automatically. $23 at Amazon

Photo by Jeff Dunn / Engadget Amazon Echo Buds (2023) $25 $50 Save $25 In our guide to the best budget earbuds, we called the Amazon Echo Buds the best option with an open-ear design. We like that they support auto pausing and multi-device pairing. They sound find out of the box, but it's definitely worth tweaking the audio with the EQ sliders in the Alexa app. For Prime Day, Amazon has lowered the price of their buds down to $25, which is half off their list price and $10 less than their previous all-time low. $25 at Amazon

Photo by Chris Velazco / Engadget Apple AirTag $24 $29 Save $5 The Apple AirTag is our pick for a Bluetooth tracker for iPhone users. It taps into Apple’s vast Find My network to track down missing items, calling on nearby iPhones to anonymously ping and triangulate the position. Right now a single tag is going for $24 instead of the $29 list price. If you need extra trackers, you can get a 4-pack on sale, too, but that'll run you $75. $24 at Amazon

Will Lipman Photography for Engadget Roku Streaming Stick 4K $29 $50 Save $21 The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is down to $29 after a $20 discount. That's about $5 more than the all-time low we saw during Black Friday in 2022, but is the cheapest it's been since then. This is our current favorite streaming device for accessing live and free content — with tons of linear "live" TV channels as well as plenty of on-demand movies and series. We also like how Roku’s interface is clean and easy to use, plus the universal search function is pretty helpful and accurate. The Streaming Stick 4K supports 4K video as well as HDR10+ and Dolby Vision content, plus it has a longer Wi-Fi range than cheaper Roku dongles, like the Express models. $29 at Amazon

Photo by Amy Skorheim / Engadget Chipolo One $21 $25 Save $4 Our favorite Bluetooth tracker overall, is the Chipolo One, which is $21 instead of the usual $25. In our tests, we found it to be louder than an AirTag and quicker to tell you when you've left a tagged item behind. It works with both iPhones and Android handsets and has a replaceable battery. You can also double press the Chipolo tag to ring your iPhone for you, something else that an AirTag can't do. $21 at Amazon

Blink Blink Video Doorbell $30 $60 Save $30 The Blink Video Doorbell either connects to your existing doorbell wires or runs wirelessly on two AA batteries. Like other video doorbells, it sends you a notification when motion is detected so you can watch high-def (1080p) video on your smartphone or smart display. You can also talk to and hear whomever is at the door. For the Prime Day sale, it’s down to $30 from its full price of $60. That matches the all-time low it hit for last Black Friday and the Prime Day sale before that. $30 at Amazon

Blink Blink Outdoor 4 (4th Gen) $40 $100 Save $60 The Blink Outdoor 4 camera is down to $40 after a 60 percent discount. It’ll go for two years on a set of AA batteries and can deliver 1080p video to your smartphone or smart display. This is the latest generation of the camera, offering a wider field of vision and better day and night image quality over the previous generation. During the day, it shoots in high-def and uses infrared night vision in the dark. The Sync Module 2 is included to let you store clips locally. Paying for a monthly subscription enables person detection and cloud storage. $40 at Amazon

Photo by Jeff Dunn / Engadget Razer Basilisk V3 $40 $70 Save $30 Razer’s Basilisk V3 gaming mouse is speedy and comfortable, earning the top honor in our gaming mouse guide and even got a mention in our guide to ergonomic mice. It has a total of 11 customizable buttons, offers a comfortable grip and glides with ease. Prime Day has dropped the price down to $40 instead of the full $70 list price and is even cheaper than the low we noted for Black Friday last year. $40 at Amazon

Twelve South Twelve South AirFly Pro Wireless Audio Transmitter $42 $55 Save $13 The AirFly Pro is one of the few AirPod accessories Apple sells on its own site — but it’s not on sale there. For Prime Day this wireless transmitter/adapter is currently just $42 instead of the $55 list price. If you're flying anywhere in the near future, it's worth a look. The handy gadget lets you use your AirPods with just about any 3.5mm audio jack, making it ideal for tuning into in-flight entertainment without having to use the airline-provided earphones or headsets. $42 at Amazon

Blink Blink Outdoor 4 plus Blink Mini 2 $50 $140 Save $90 For Prime Day, a bundle with one Blink Outdoor 4 and one Blink Mini 2 camera is on sale and just ekes under the $50 mark at $49.99. Bought separately and at full price, you’d pay $140. If you need to keep tabs on your indoor and outdoor spaces, this set could be a good buy. Both take 1080p video in the day time and have infrared capture for night. Both also support two-way audio. The Blink Mini 2 plugs in, while the Blink Outdoor 4 runs for two years on a set of AA batteries, so you can stick it just about anywhere. $50 at Amazon

Ring Ring Video Doorbell $50 $100 Save $50 The Ring Video Doorbell works on either batteries or wired to your existing doorbell hookup and shoots 1080p video while letting you hear and talk to whomever is at the door. For Prime Day, it’s down to $49.99 instead of the full $100 price tag. That's a 50 percent discount that matches the all-time low it hit earlier this year. Like all Ring, Blink and other Amazon-owned smart home device, this only works with Alexa, so if you prefer talking to Siri or the Google Assistant, you'll want a different doorbell. $50 at Amazon

