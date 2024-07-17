We went through thousands of tech deals and these are the best Amazon Prime Day deals under $50 that we could find

The smallest Echo speaker is the Echo Pop, and right now it’s down to $18 instead of the full $40, which is a 55 percent discount and matches the lowest price we’ve seen from past sales.

The smaller size means you can add Alexa’s help and smart home control to dorm rooms, bathrooms, tiny kitchens or other spots without a lot of space.

The discount applies to all four colorways: black, white, lavender and teal. For about $2 more, you can get the Pop with a Sengled smart bulb.