The best smartwatches for 2026

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Smartwatches do more than just track your steps and deliver phone alerts to your wrist. The best smartwatches go even further, giving you the ability to pay for a cup of coffee, take calls and connect to apps like Spotify all without whipping out your smartphone.

Chances are, if you're reading this, you already know all of the benefits of a smartwatch. You're ready to invest, or upgrade from an aging accessory, but we wouldn't blame you if you if you didn't know where to start. There are dozens of smartwatches available now, including GPS running watches, fitness trackers that look like smartwatches and multi-purpose devices. Plus, you'll want to consider factors like durability, battery life and operating system before you spend a lot of money on a new wearable. We've tested and reviewed most major smartwatches available today and these are our top picks.

Table of contents

Best smartwatches of 2026

Cherlynn Low for Engadget 90 100 Expert Score Best smartwatch overall Apple Watch Series 11 $399.00 Tracks: Sleep, activity, calories, stress | Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Cellular (optional) | GPS: Yes, built in | Water resistant: Yes | Assistant support: Siri | Display: Always-on, wide-angle OLED touchscreen | Weight: 37.8 grams | Battery life: 24 hours Read our full Apple Watch Series 11 review Apple didn't add too many new features to the Watch Series 11 that would drastically change your daily experience with it, but it did make one crucial improvement: battery life. The Series 11 lasts longer than its predecessor, meaning you can not only get about one and a half days depending on your use, but also squeeze out more juice in low power mode or for your outdoor runs with GPS enabled. The Series 11 has basically the same thin and light design as the Series 10, which is comfortable enough to wear out on the streets and between the sheets. Its Sleep Score makes it easier to understand how to improve your rest, while background tools like high blood pressure alerts or blood oxygen measurements help keep tabs on your wellbeing and alert you to anomalies. Ultimately, for those using an iPhone, there is no better smartwatch. And even without Apple's walled garden giving it an edge, the Series 11 is still one of the best smartwatches around thanks to its overall package of communications, health and wellness tools. Pros Longer battery life than last model

Longer battery life than last model Thin and light design

Thin and light design Comprehensive health monitoring

Comprehensive health monitoring Nifty new wrist flick gesture

Nifty new wrist flick gesture The best smartwatch for iPhone users Cons Relatively pricey

Relatively pricey The Watch SE 3 is better for most people See at Amazon

Cherlynn Low for Engadget 86 100 Expert Score Best smartwatch for Android users Pixel Watch 4 Tracks: Sleep, activity, calories, stress | Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Cellular (optional) | GPS: Yes, built in | Water resistant: Yes | Assistant support: Google Assistant | Display: Always-on Actua touchscreen | Weight: 31 grams | Battery life: Up to 30 hours Read our full Google Pixel Watch 4 review With its Google and Fitbit heritage, the Pixel Watch 4 continues in its predecessor's footsteps of being a well-rounded smartwatch with solid health features. But it has some new tricks up its sleeve, and one surprising advantage it has over the competition is its incredibly fast charging. In mere minutes, the Pixel Watch 4 can go from barely any power to ready for half a day of work. We also love that its repairable design means you can replace the display or battery in future if needed, which makes this a much more futureproof device than any other smartwatch on the market. Plus, Google added a raise-to-talk to Gemini gesture that makes hands-free use of the Pixel Watch 4 much easier. It also comes with emergency satellite communication capabilities so you'll have some added peace of mind when going off the grid. Throw in an attractive design, bright curved display, highly customizable watch faces and good battery life and the Pixel Watch 4 is easily the best Android smartwatch you can get, especially if you have a Pixel phone. Pros Super fast recharging

Super fast recharging Comprehensive health and fitness tracking

Comprehensive health and fitness tracking Bright, beautiful display

Bright, beautiful display Repairable design Cons Gemini wake gesture is finicky

Gemini wake gesture is finicky Must be connected to internet for Gemini to work See at Amazon

Photo by Valentina Palladino / Engadget Best smartwatch for running Garmin Forerunner 165 $250 Tracks: Sleep, activity, calories, stress, dozens of workouts | Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, ANT+ | GPS: Yes, built in | Water resistant: Yes | Assistant support: None | Display: 1.2-inch AMOLED with optional always-on mode | Weight: 39 grams | Battery life: 11 days in smartwatch mode, 19 hours in GPS mode Garmin is known for its prowess in the world of fitness watches and the Garmin Forerunner 165 is the watch I tested that I wanted to wear the most when I went out for a run. The expertise of the Forerunner line is in the name, and Garmin truly excels at making comprehensive yet friendly GPS running watches in flavors that will suit all kinds of athletes, from beginner to expert. The Forerunner 165 stands out with its lightweight design, bright AMOLED touchscreen, straightforward button controls, accurate built-in GPS and its ability to track workout stats just as well as all-day activity data. Starting a run with the Forerunner 165 is as easy as pressing a single button — the top-right button on the case literally has "run" embossed onto it, and it takes you to the workout profile menu where you can choose the exercise you want to track. Run is the first option, but you have more than 25 profiles to choose from including track run, treadmill, walk, strength, swim and more. When running outside, the GPS took an average of 15-20 seconds to lock onto my location, but you don't have to wait for it to do so — press the run button again to begin and the GPS will catch up on its own. The Forerunner experience has benefited greatly from the continuous improvement of the Garmin Connect mobile app. The previously clunky, confusing app has been well refined so that you can customize its homepage the workout and activity stats you care about the most, including things like Body Battery, Sleep Score, menstrual cycle information and more. It's easy to dive into your most recently tracked activity and get in the weeds with pace, cadence, training effect (aerobic or anaerobic), power and stamina stats. Garmin puts the battery life of the Forerunner 165 at 11 days in smartwatch mode, and I found that to be mostly accurate even with a handful of GPS-tracked runs thrown in. The company claims you'll get up to 19 hours of battery life with continuous GPS use, which should be enough for most runners and athletes competing in long-haul races. You can also get the 165 with music storage built in or not, with the former allowing you to store music locally on the watch so you can listen with a pair of Bluetooth headphones. The Garmin Forerunner 165 will set you back $250 without music storage, or $300 for the model with music storage built in. That's on the lower end of the price spectrum for GPS running watches; you could easily spend $500 or more if you're unsure about what you need and what's just extra fluff. While Garmin does have a few cheaper devices, the Forerunner 165 strikes the right balance of feature set and price that will appeal to seasoned runners and those who are just diving into a more regimented running routine. See at Garmin

Amy Skorheim for Engadget 90 100 Expert Score Honorable mention Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Tracks: Sleep, activity, calories, dozens of workouts, antioxidant levels, vascular load | Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, LTE (optional) | GPS: Yes, built in | Water resistant: Yes, 5 ATM + IP68 | Display: Always-on, 3000 nits peak brightness | Battery life: 30+ hours Read our full Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 review Samsung completely redesigned its wearable in 2025. The Galaxy Watch 8 looks cleaner and more sophisticated — but more importantly, it's far more comfortable. Another hardware improvement bumps up the battery size, fixing one of the Galaxy Watch 7's biggest flaws. With that watch, the always-on display tanked the battery, but now you can get a full day and then some while wearing it. With Wear OS 6, the watch gains a new tiles-based interface that makes navigating quick and easy. It also adds the assistance of Gemini, which can help you control functions and complete tasks on your watch just by saying, "Hey Google" (just note that you'll need a Gemini-compatible phone nearby). Health and fitness additions include an antioxidant levels metric and vascular load, which may help some people keep better tabs on their health. An AI-fueled running guidance "coach" takes an assessment of your jogging abilities and tailors a program to help you run further and faster. We think this will probably benefit beginner runners the most — those accustomed to coaching may not find it as useful. Of course, this is only a good choice for Samsung phone users. And another drawback is the raised glass screen, which seems destined for damage. But we will note that you can avoid that risk (and score some serious heritage-watch style points) by going with the Classic variant of the watch. — Amy Skorheim, Senior Reporter Pros Remarkably comfortable fit

Remarkably comfortable fit Tiles interface is snappy

Tiles interface is snappy New antioxidant level and vascular load health metrics may help users keep an eye on their health

New antioxidant level and vascular load health metrics may help users keep an eye on their health The running coach can be inspiring for beginners

The running coach can be inspiring for beginners Good Gemini integration

Good Gemini integration Improved battery makes the AOD more viable Cons The raised glass screen can be easily damaged

The raised glass screen can be easily damaged AI-running coach could be more personalized

AI-running coach could be more personalized Notifications are easy to miss See at Amazon

Stylish smartwatches: Fossil and more

Fossil

Yes, there are still companies out there trying to make "fashionable" hybrid smartwatches. Back when wearables were novel and generally ugly, brands like Fossil, Michael Kors and Skagen found their niche in stylish smartwatches that took cues from analog timepieces. You also have the option to pick up a "hybrid" smartwatch from companies like Withings and Garmin – these devices look like classic wrist watches but incorporate some limited functionality like activity tracking and heart rate monitoring. They remain good options if you prefer that look, but thankfully, wearables made by Apple, Samsung, Fitbit and others have gotten much more attractive over the past few years.

Ultimately, the only thing you can't change after you buy a smartwatch is its case design. If you're not into the Apple Watch's squared-off corners, all of Samsung's smartwatches have round cases that look a little more like a traditional watch. Most wearables are offered in a choice of colors and you can pay extra for premium materials like stainless steel for extra durability. Once you decide on a case, your band options are endless – there are dozens of first- and third-party watch straps available for most major smartwatches, and for both larger and smaller wrists, allowing you to change up your look whenever you please.

Factors to consider before buying a smartwatch

Compatibility

Apple Watches only work with iPhones, while Wear OS devices play nice with both iOS and Android phones. Smartwatches made by Samsung, Garmin, Fitbit and others are also compatible with Android and iOS, but you'll need to install a companion app on your smartphone.

The smartwatch OS will also dictate the type and number of third-party apps you'll have access to. Many of these aren't useful, though, making this factor a fairly minor one in the grand scheme of things.

Price

The best smartwatches generally cost between $300 and $400. Compared to budget smartwatches, which cost between $100 and $250, these pricier devices have advanced operating systems, communications, music and fitness features. They also often include perks like onboard GPS tracking, music storage and NFC, AMOLED displays, and long battery life, things that budget devices generally don't have.

Some companies make specialized fitness watches: Those can easily run north of $500, and we'd only recommend them to serious athletes. Luxury smartwatches from brands like TAG Heuer and Hublot can also reach sky-high prices, but we wouldn't endorse any of them. These devices can cost more than $1,000, and you're usually paying for little more than a brand name and some needlessly exotic selection of build materials.

Battery life

Battery life remains one of our biggest complaints about smartwatches, but there's hope as of late. You can expect two full days from Apple Watches and most Wear OS devices. Watches using the Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor support extended battery modes that promise up to five days of battery life on a charge — if you're willing to shut off most features aside from, you know, displaying the time. Other models can last five to seven days, but they usually have fewer features and lower-quality displays. Meanwhile, some fitness watches can last weeks on a single charge. If long battery life is a priority for you, it's worth checking out the watch's specs beforehand to see what the manufacturer estimates.

Communication

Any smartwatch worth considering delivers call, text and app notifications to your wrist. Call and text alerts are self explanatory, but if those mean a lot to you, consider a watch with LTE. They're more expensive than their WiFi-only counterparts, but cellular connectivity allows the smartwatch to take and receive phone calls, and do the same with text messages, without your device nearby. As far as app alerts go, getting them delivered to your wrist will let you glance down to the watch face and see if you absolutely need to check your phone right now.

Fitness tracking

Activity tracking is a big reason why people turn to smartwatches. An all-purpose timepiece should function as a fitness tracker, logging your steps, calories and workouts, and most of today's wearables have a heart rate monitor as well.

Many smartwatches' fitness features include a built-in GPS, which is useful for tracking distance for runs and bike rides. Swimmers will want something water resistant, and thankfully most all-purpose devices now can withstand at least a dunk in the pool. Some smartwatches from companies like Garmin are more fitness focused than others and tend to offer more advanced features like heart-rate-variance tracking, recovery time estimation, onboard maps and more.

Health tracking on smartwatches has also seen advances over the years. Both Apple and Fitbit devices can estimate blood oxygen levels and measure ECGs. But the more affordable the smartwatch, the less likely it is that it has these kinds of advanced health tracking features; if collecting those kinds of wellness metrics is important to you, you'll have to pay for the privilege.

Music

Your watch can not only track your morning runs but also play music while you're exercising. Many smartwatches let you save your music locally, so you can connect wireless earbuds via Bluetooth and listen to tunes without bringing your phone. Those that don't have onboard storage for music usually have on-watch music controls, so you can control playback without whipping out your phone. And if your watch has LTE, local saving isn't required — you'll be able to stream music directly from the watch to your paired earbuds.

Displays

Most wearables have touchscreens and we recommend getting one that has a full-color touchscreen. Some flagships like the Apple Watch have LTPO displays, which stands for low-temperature polycrystalline oxide. These panels have faster response times and are more power efficient, resulting in a smoother experience when one interacts with the touchscreen and, in some cases, longer battery lives.

You won't see significant gains with the latter, though, because the extra battery essentially gets used up when these devices have always-on displays, as most flagship wearables do today. Some smartwatches have this feature on by default while others let you enable it via tweaked settings. This smart feature allows you to glance down at your watch to check the time, health stats or any other information you've set it to show on its watchface without lifting your wrist. This will no doubt affect your device's battery life, but thankfully most always-on modes dim the display's brightness so it's not running at its peak unnecessarily. Cheaper devices won't have this feature; instead, their touchscreens will automatically turn off to conserve battery life and you'll have to intentionally check your watch to turn on the display again.

NFC

Many new smartwatches have NFC, letting you pay for things without your wallet using contactless payments. After saving your credit or debit card information, you can hold your smartwatch up to an NFC reader to pay for a cup of coffee on your way home from a run. Keep in mind that different watches use different payment systems: Apple Watches use Apple Pay, Wear OS devices use Google Pay, Samsung devices use Samsung Pay and so forth.

Apple Pay is one of the most popular NFC payment systems, with support for multiple banks and credit cards in 72 different countries, while Samsung and Google Pay work in fewer regions. It's also important to note that both NFC payment support varies by device as well for both Samsung and Google's systems.

Other smartwatches our experts tested

Apple Watch Ultra 3

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is probably overkill for most people, but it has a ton of extra features like extra waterproofing to track diving, an even more accurate GPS and the biggest battery of any Apple Watch to date. Apple designed it for the most rugged among us, but for your average person, it likely has more features than they'd ever need. If you're particularly clumsy, however, its high level of durability could be a great reason to consider the Apple Watch Ultra 3.

Apple Watch SE 3

The Apple Watch SE 3 is less feature-rich than the flagship model, but it will probably suffice for most people. We actually regard the Watch SE as the best smartwatch option for first-time buyers, or people on stricter budgets. The gap has narrowed between the SE 3 and Apple's main flagship smartwatch, too, so you won't have to make as many compromises.

Garmin Forerunner 745

Garmin watches in general can be great options for the most active among us. The Garmin Forerunner 745 is an excellent GPS running watch for serious athletes or those who prize battery life above all else. When we tested it, we found it to provide accurate distance tracking, a killer 16-hour battery life with GPS turned on (up to seven days without it) and support for onboard music storage and Garmin Pay.

Amazfit Bip 6

The Amazfit Bip 6, an $80 smartwatch from Zepp Health, didn't quite make the cut. As a fitness tracker, it's decent, but it's a frustrating smartwatch. For workouts, the built-in GPS tracks runs and rides without your phone and, combined with the heart rate and blood oxygen sensors, collects a good amount of data to create accurate pictures of your exertion levels, cadence and pace. It's remarkably lightweight but doesn't feel cheap and the AMOLED screen is bright and sharp. It's not an always-on display, but lifting your wrist wakes it reliably.

The sleep tracking data is on par with what we measured on other smartwatches and there's even a daily readiness score that compares your sleep quality and the previous day's exertion to estimate how physically prepared you are for the day ahead — similar to what Pixel Watches, Fitbit devices and Garmin watches offer. And since the watch battery lasts for over a week on a charge, you may be a lot more apt to wear it to bed than a watch you have to charge daily.

We weren't expecting an $80 device to be a serious Apple Watch challenger, but the Bip 6's glitches and overly complicated interface (both on the app and on the watch itself) were disappointing. During a week of testing, I got multiple repeated notifications, even after they were deleted, along with suggestions to stand when I was actively doing chores around the house. The watch faces are not customizable, so it was hard to get the info I needed at a glance (the Zepp app has lots of paid watch faces that may have what I wanted, but I didn't want to pay $3 for something that's free elsewhere).

Marketing details state that the Bip 6 can auto-detect workouts, including walking and bike riding. During testing, I walked once or twice per day for over one mile and went on two bike rides, but no workout was ever detected. The watch integrates with Apple Health, so I was able to see how it compares to the data my Apple Watch gathers. After a week of wearing the Bip 6, with no changes to my daily routine, I averaged 400 fewer calories burned and 2.4 fewer miles tracked each day. That was possibly the biggest disappointment of all. — Amy Skorheim, Senior Reporter

Smartwatch FAQs

Is there a difference between a smartwatch and a fitness tracker?

While smartwatches and fitness trackers share some similarities, they're designed for slightly different purposes.

A fitness tracker is primarily focused on health and activity tracking. It keeps tabs on your steps, heart rate, sleep and workouts, and some even offer advanced metrics like blood oxygen levels and stress tracking. Fitness trackers are generally more compact, have longer battery life and are built with activity in mind.

A smartwatch, on the other hand, is like a mini smartphone on your wrist. It offers fitness tracking features, but also lets you do things like reply to texts, take calls, use apps and control smart home devices. Many smartwatches support voice assistants, mobile payments and even LTE connectivity, so you can leave your phone behind in some cases.

If you mainly want health and activity tracking with long battery life, a fitness tracker is the way to go. If you want a more connected experience with extra features, a smartwatch is the better choice.

How long do smartwatches last?

How long a smartwatch lasts mostly depends on two things: battery life and overall durability.

Smartwatch battery life varies a lot depending on the brand, features and how you use it. Basic models with e-ink displays or monochrome screens can last a week or more, while full-featured smartwatches like the Apple Watch or Samsung Galaxy Watch usually need a charge every day or two. If you're using features like always-on display, GPS tracking or LTE connectivity, expect the battery to drain faster.

Physically, a good smartwatch should last several years before you need to upgrade. Premium models with scratch-resistant glass, water resistance and strong build materials tend to hold up well over time. However, software support matters too — brands like Apple and Samsung typically provide updates for at least a few years, while some budget smartwatches may not get long-term software support.

You can expect to charge most smartwatches daily or every few days, and if you take care of them, they should last 3-5 years before an upgrade is necessary.

How much should you spend on a smartwatch?

How much you should spend on a smartwatch depends on what features you need and how often you plan to use it.

If you just want the basics — step tracking, notifications, heart rate monitoring and basic fitness tracking — you can find some solid budget-friendly options from brands like Amazfit, Fitbit and some Wear OS models. These usually have decent battery life but may lack premium features like LTE, advanced health tracking or third-party apps.

In the mid-range smartwatch price bracket, you'll find popular models like the Apple Watch SE and Fitbit Versa series. These offer a good mix of fitness tracking, smart features and design quality. You'll get better build materials, more accurate sensors and app support, but battery life might still be limited to a day or two.

High-end smartwatches like the Apple Watch Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra and Garmin Fenix/Epix series offer advanced health tracking, rugged designs, LTE connectivity and longer software support. These are great for serious athletes, outdoor adventurers, or anyone who wants the latest and greatest features.

If you just want a simple smartwatch for notifications and fitness tracking, a budget or mid-range model will do the job. But if you want a premium feel, advanced health tracking or LTE connectivity, it's worth spending a bit more. For most people, $200 – $350 hits the best balance of features and value.

Do all smartwatches have GPS?

Not all smartwatches have built-in GPS. Some rely on your phone's GPS, while others have it built-in for independent tracking.

High-end and fitness-focused smartwatches, like the Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch and Garmin models have their own built-in GPS. This means they can track your runs, walks, bike rides and hikes without needing to be connected to your phone. It's a must-have for serious athletes or anyone who wants accurate location tracking without carrying a phone.

Some budget and mid-range smartwatches (like some Fitbit and Amazfit models) don't have built-in GPS but can use your phone's GPS when connected via Bluetooth. This works fine if you usually carry your phone while working out, but it's less convenient if you prefer to leave it behind.

Some very basic or budget smartwatches skip GPS entirely and rely solely on step tracking or motion sensors. These are fine for casual users who don't need location tracking.

Can you leave your phone at home and still use a smartwatch?

Yes, but it depends on the smartwatch and what you want to do without your phone.

If your smartwatch has LTE or cellular connectivity , you can make calls, send texts, stream music, use maps and even access apps without your phone nearby. However, you'll need a separate data plan from your carrier, which usually comes with an extra monthly cost.

Even without LTE, some smartwatches can still do plenty on their own, including track workouts and GPS routes (if they have built-in GPS), play music offline (if they support downloads from Spotify or Apple Music), may contactless payments with features like Apple Pay and Google Wallet and control smart home devices.

If going phone-free is important to you, look for a smartwatch with LTE and built-in GPS for the best experience.

Can a smartwatch make calls without a phone?

Yes, a smartwatch can make calls without a phone — but only if it has the right features.

Some smartwatches have built-in LTE connectivity, meaning they can work independently from your phone. You can make and receive calls, send texts, stream music and use apps as long as you have a mobile data plan for the watch. However, you'll need to pay for a separate cellular plan and battery life drains faster when using LTE.

If your smartwatch doesn't have LTE, it can still make calls, but only when connected to your phone via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. It essentially acts as a remote speaker and microphone for your phone's calls. Watches like the standard Apple Watch or Samsung Galaxy Watch (Wi-Fi versions) can do this. However, if your phone isn't nearby or connected to Wi-Fi, calling won't work.

Some fitness-focused smartwatches (like certain Garmin, Fitbit and Amazfit models) don't have a built-in speaker or microphone, so they can't make or receive calls at all — only show notifications.

If calling without a phone is a must, make sure to choose an LTE model with a built-in mic and speaker.

What's the difference between an Android and Apple smartwatch?

The biggest difference between Android and Apple smartwatches comes down to compatibility, features and ecosystem integration.

Apple smartwatches (Apple Watch) only work with iPhones. If you have an Android phone, you can't use an Apple Watch at all. Android smartwatches (Wear OS, Samsung Galaxy, Garmin etc.) mostly work with Android phones, but some also support iPhones with limited features. If you have an iPhone, the Apple Watch is the best choice. If you have an Android phone, go for a Wear OS or Samsung Galaxy Watch.

Apple Watch (watchOS) has the best app support with seamless integration into Apple's ecosystem (iMessage, FaceTime, Apple Pay, Apple Fitness+, Siri etc.). Android smartwatches offer more variety, with access to Google services (Google Assistant, Google Wallet and Google Maps), and some support Amazon Alexa or Samsung's Bixby.

In terms of design, Apple Watch has a single design but comes in different sizes and materials. It's sleek, but your only real customization comes from bands and watch faces. Android smartwatches, on the other hand, come in tons of styles and brands (Samsung, Google Pixel Watch, Garmin, Fossil etc.), meaning you can pick a round watch, a rugged design or a luxury-looking model.

If battery life is important to you, the Apple Watch lasts about a day or two per charge, depending on usage and model. Many Android smartwatches (especially Garmin, Amazfit or Mobvoi TicWatch) last multiple days or even weeks on a single charge.

Georgie Peru contributed to this report.