Circular’s new smart ring has a built-in ECG

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Until now, I could count on one finger the amount of smart rings that offered a one-line ECG in a small package. Bodimetrics' Circul+ debuted in 2021, but where it excelled in heart-monitoring features it fell short in style — or even looking like a real ring you'd want to wear 24/7. But today at CES 2025, Circular is showing off its second-generation ring that promises to keep an eye on your heart health.

We had a chance to check out the new ring at CES Unveiled last night and they are indeed shiny and jewelry-like. They also feel remarkably lightweight. While the sensor nodes are noticeable when you first put on the ring, they're less obtrusive after a minute or so of wearing it. Eventually, it hardly feels like you're wearing a ring at all.

Circular says the Ring 2 boasts improved sensors as well as the aforementioned ECG, an eight day battery life and a better wireless charging dock. The company added that its companion app and AI has been completely redesigned to offer a "more intuitive and refined user experience." Not to mention that the body is now cast in titanium with four color finishes; Gold, Silver, Black and Rose Gold.

This latest generation doesn't have the vibrations featured in Circular's first-gen rings, but the company's co-founder told us that the vibrations will return in an upcoming iteration. For now, the second-generation rings should hit store shelves in February or March 2025, but the company says it'll cost you $380 when it does.