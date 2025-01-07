EcoFlow’s Solar hat is better for the planet than your style

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Another CES, another opportunity for the technology industry to lob a trebuchet's worth of molten lead at the last vestiges of my dignity. This year, it's EcoFlow that is showing off this delightful solar hat that does more for then planet, and your phone, than it does your personal brand. Admittedly, if you're wearing a suitably outdoorsy 'fit, it's probably not going to look too out of place, but its aesthetics are second to its function.

As the name implies, the EcoFlow Power Hat has small solar panels embedded in the brim that, when you're out and about, will help charge your portable devices. The brim is segmented, and each section has a little set of Monocrystalline Silicon cells with a rated efficiency of 24 percent.

Photo by Daniel Cooper

On the underside of the brim, there's a little plastic box with an LED light showing you the hat is generating a charge. Pull back the attached rubber tabs and you'll find a USB-A and USB-C port, letting you charge one or two devices at a time.

EcoFlow says it'll output a maximum of 5V / 2.4A, so you can expect it to keep your phone or tablet topped up rather than producing anything too life-saving. There's no battery on board, naturally, so you'll need to keep a long wire handy to run from your cap down to whichever pocket you keep your devices near.

Photo by Daniel Cooper

The company says it's sturdy enough, with each panel on a discrete segment you can fold down to near pocket size. It's IP65-rated for water and dust ingress, but steer clear of immersing it in water or putting it in a washing machine.

The EcoFlow Power Hat is presently on sale for $129, plus or minus the cost of your dignity.