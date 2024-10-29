From's Smart Swim 2 goggles will be available to buy at select Apple Stores soon

The next time you visit your local Apple Store, you might see Form’s Smart Swim 2 goggles in the accessory section. Starting November 5, Apple will begin stocking the $249 wearable at 20 of its retail locations across the US and Canada. That same day, the goggles will also go on sale on the company’s website, with availability there extending to the UK. In addition to home delivery, select Apple Store locations will offer in-store pickup.

"With Apple's knowledgeable staff, we know the experience presenting our goggles will be exceptional. As a must-have fitness tech product, we're excited to showcase Form at Apple,” said From founder and CEO Dan Eisenhardt.

From debuted Smart Swim 2 at the start of April. Building on its original smart goggles, the company integrated a heart rate sensor, and improved comfort and adjustability. It also managed to reduce the size of the “tech pack,” the component that houses all of the device’s electronics. The company continues to sell its original Smart Swim goggles for $179, and they remain a great bargain; they include From’s signature SwimStraight feature, which displays a digital compass inside the goggles to assist with open water navigation. However, if you want those, you’ll need to order them from the company’s website.