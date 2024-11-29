Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses are 20 percent off for Black Friday

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If you've been curious to try Meta's Smart Glasses but their $329 price has put you off from buying a pair, now is a great time to take the plunge; Amazon has discounted a handful of the Wayfarer models by 20 percent and is offering a $90 promotional credit until November 30. Combining the two deals together, it's possible to buy the glasses for just over $173.

Included in the sale are the Matte Black and Shiny Caramel models, which feature transition lenses. You can save a bit of money by going for a pair with polarized lenses, but if you want to use your new smart glasses indoors, your best bet is to spend a bit more for one of the two colorways mentioned above.

Meta Meta Smart Glasses $263.20 $329 After a year of software iteration, Meta's Smart Glasses feel less like a novelty. Along with a 20 percent discount, they're now easier to recommend. See at Amazon

Engadget Senior Editor Karissa Bell reviewed the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses in 2023, awarding them a score of 85 at the time. Compared to Meta's original Ray-Ban Stories glasses, she found the newer wearable was a more polished product. Not only does the new device feature a slimmer frame and charging case, but Meta also managed to improve audio and camera quality. Additionally, the option to livestream to either Instagram or Facebook makes the Meta smart glasses feel genuinely more useful.

Earlier this year, the company released a substantial software update that greatly improved the capabilities of the wearable's Meta AI. For instance, Meta added a feature that allows users to look at something in their surroundings and ask the software to send a reminder about it. The company also made the AI more conversational. Considering Meta AI was one of the weaker features of the smart glasses when they first arrived in 2023, the update makes it easier to recommend the wearable. As long as you feel like you'll get enough use out of the Meta Smart Glasses to justify their price, it's hard to imagine finding a pair for less than they're on sale for right now.

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