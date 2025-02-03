The FDA and EU clear Nuance Audio, smart glasses with built-in hearing aids, for sale

Nuance Audio, new "hearing glasses" from EssilorLuxottica, have received FDA clearance and "a CE marking under the Medical Devices regulation in the EU," making them officially ready to sell in the US and Europe.

The smart glasses are essentially prescription frames with an over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aid built-in. Using open-ear speakers and a beamforming microphone array, Nuance Audio can raise the volume of whoever you're speaking to, while attempting to cancel out whatever noise is going on around you. You can control the glasses with a companion app or a dedicated remote.

The glasses come in only two shapes, two colors and three sizes, far fewer options than EssilorLuxottica's traditional glasses brands, or the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, but the tech seems like it could be ported to new frames down the road. Engadget deputy editor Cherlynn Low was able to try on Nuance Audio during CES 2025 and found them to be very comfortable and lightweight, though she wasn't able to adequately test their capabilities as a hearing device.

Cherlynn Low for Engadget

Nuance Audio is just the latest in a wave of new hearing aid-like devices that have been released since the FDA introduced its ruling on OTC hearing aids in 2022. Similar to Nuance Audio, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 now offer software-enabled hearing aid functionality, along with a built-in hearing test and a hearing protection feature for loud environments. While turning every pair of AirPods Pro 2 into a hearing aids is great from a cost-saving perspective, getting a pair of Nuance Audio frames that can also double as your prescription glasses seems potentially even more convenient.

EssilorLuxottica says Nuance Audio will be available in the US in Q1. "Certain European countries" will also get the glasses in the first half of 2025, starting with Italy in Q1, and then France, Germany and the UK. The company hasn't shared official pricing for the Nuance Audio.