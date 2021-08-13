This week's best deals: $100 off the Apple Watch Series 6 and more

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Samsung may have announced a bunch of new devices this week, but it was Apple and Amazon that led the week when it came to online deals. While Woot's flash sale on the Apple Watch Series 6 Product Red Edition came and went quickly, you can still get the smartwatch for $299 at Amazon. The Mac Mini M1 got a $100 discount while a number of Echo devices went on sale as well — including the new, second-generation Echo Show 5. And through Sunday, you can save on laptops, tablets, TVs and more in Best Buy's anniversary sale. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple

The Apple Watch Series 6 Product Red Edition is $100 off right now, bringing it down to $299. While not an all-time low, it's still a great deal on Apple's more powerful smartwatch. We gave the Series 6 a score of 89 for its speedy performance, improved battery life and faster charging. However, if you're willing to wait, you'll be able to get the next-generation Apple Watch pretty soon — we expect to see it debut sometime in September.

Buy Series 6 Product Red at Amazon - $299

Mac Mini M1

Engadget

Apple's Mac Mini M1 has returned to $600, or $100 off its normal price. The sale price is actually $650, but an automatically applied coupon will bring the final cost down even more. This is the device to get if you want a compact desktop with the power and efficiency of Apple's M1 chipset.

Buy Apple Mac Mini (256GB) at Amazon - $600

AirPods Pro

Billy Steele / Engadget

Apple's AirPods Pro remain $60 off at Amazon, bringing them down to $190. These are the best sounding earbuds you can get from Apple, and we gave them a score of 87 for their better, more secure fit, IPX4 water resistance and solid audio quality.

Buy AirPods Pro at Amazon - $190

10.2-inch iPad

Apple's 10.2-inch iPad is still on sale for $299, or $30 off its normal price. It's arguably the best iPad for new tablet owners and we liked its improved performance, familiar design and support for the first-generation Apple Pencil.

Buy 10.2-inch iPad at Amazon - $299

Beats Studio Buds

Billy Steele/Engadget

Beats' new Studio Buds are $20 off right now, bringing them down to $130. It's the first discount we've seen on the buds since they came out a few months ago. We gave them a score of 84 for their smaller, more comfortable design, balanced sound and quick pairing on both Android and iOS.

Buy Beats Studio Buds at Amazon - $130

Amazon Echo devices

Engadget

A handful of Echo devices are on sale right now at Amazon, including the second-generation Echo Show 5 for $55. That's the best price we've seen since the device came out earlier this year. You can also grab the latest Echo Show 8 for $100 and the Echo Frames for $180.

Buy Echo Show 5 at Amazon - $55 Buy Echo Show 5 Kids at Amazon - $65 Buy Echo Show 8 at Amazon - $100 Buy Echo Frames at Amazon - $180

Anova Precision Cooker Nano

Anova

Anova's entry-level sous-vide machine, the Nano, remains discounted to $99. It's a great option for those interested in giving sous-vide cooking a try, but don't want to spend a ton of money upfront to do so. The Nano uses 750 watts of power to cook food submerged in water, and it can run for up to 3,000 hours before it needs recharging.

Buy Anova Precision Cooker Nano at Amazon - $99 Buy Anova Precision Cooker Nano at Best Buy - $99

Comic-Con 2022 sweepstakes

Through December 8, you can enter to win four-day passes to San Diego Comic-Con 2022. Along with the passes, you'll get access to a special preview night, reserved seating in Hall H, a personal concierge, a private tour of the Comic-Con Museum, dinner in Balboa Park and tickets to the "Night at the Comic-Con Museum" event. It's free to enter, but funds from this sweepstakes will go to the San Diego Comic Convention.

Enter to win at Omaze

Virgin Galactic sweepstakes

In this Omaze giveaway you can win two seats on one of the first Virgin Galactic flights to space. In addition, you'll go on a tour of Spaceport America in New Mexico with Richard Branson. You don't have to pay to enter, but funds from all paid entries will support Space for Humanity, an organization that hopes to make space more accessible for all.

Enter to win at Omaze

Gaming PC sweepstakes

Omaze is giving away another $20,000 to build your ultimate gaming PC. This sweepstakes is free to enter, but funds donated with purchased entries will benefit Schools on Wheels, an organization that provides free tutoring and mentoring services to children experiencing homelessness across Southern California.

Enter to win at Omaze

Pricing and availability is subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

New tech deals

Elgato Key Light Air

Elgato's slim Key Light Air has been a favorite of ours for streamers and now you can get it for $110, or $20 off its usual price. It's a sleek LED panel with 1,400 lumens that can provide just the right amount of light for your streams without taking up too much space. It's also WiFi-enabled, so you can turn it on and off and switch up your light settings directly from your smartphone.

Buy Key Light Air at Amazon - $110

Instant Pot Duo Plus (8-quart)

This 9-in-1 Instant Pot is $40 off at Amazon thanks to a clippable coupon that knocks an additional $20 off the sale price. Along with pressure cooking, you're getting rice cooking, yogurt making, steaming, warming, sous vide and other functions in this device, plus a capacity large enough to make food for a big party.

Buy Instant Pot Duo Plus at Amazon - $100

Aukey Omnia Duo 65W Dual-Port PD Charger

This 65W GaN USB-C charger from Aukey is only $26 when you use the code OMNIADUO at checkout. It includes two USB-C ports, so you can quickly power up two mobile devices at once or even your laptop and your smartphone simultaneously. And because it uses GaN technology, it's smaller than other similar chargers and isn't as susceptible to overheating.

Buy Omnia Duo 65W charger at Aukey - $26

NordVPN

One of our recommended VPNs is running a decent summer sale on a two-year subscription. You can sign up for NordVPN for $99 for the first two years, which comes out to $49.50 per year, and get three additional months of access for free. We like NordVPN for its speed, its no-logs policy, the thousands of servers it has to choose from and that one account supports up to six connected devices.

Buy NordVPN (2 years) - $99

