What's on TV: 'Friends' reunion, 'Rugrats' and 'Lucifer'

This week HBO Max finally premieres the Friends reunion that has been delayed for a year due to the pandemic, but that isn't the only thing worth watching. Movie fans have a slew of Ultra HD Blu-ray releases to pick from this week, including classics like My Fair Lady and The Birds, as well as newer options like Super 8.

On streaming, Paramount+ kicks off its revival of Rugrats, while Netflix delivers the second half of season five to Lucifer fans. For gamers, MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries will be available via Steam and Xbox Game Pass, while Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn starts its PS5 run. Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray, video on-demand & Games

The Final Countdown (4K)

Cruella (Premier Access), Disney+, 3 AM

My Fair Lady (4K)

The Birds (4K)

Super 8 (4K)

Django (4K)

A Night at the Roxbury

Saint

Explorers

An Airport for Aliens Currently Run By Dogs (Xbox)

Saints Row The Third Remastered (PC, PlayStation, Xbox)

Rust (Xbox One, PS4)

Miitopia (Switch)

Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster (PC, PS4, Switch)

Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn (PS5)

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries (Steam, Xbox - Game Pass)

Super Bomberman R Online (PC, PS4, Stadia, Switch, Xbox One)

Biomutant (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Monday

All Rise (series finale), CBS, 9 PM

Black Lightning (series finale), CW, 9 PM

In Treatment, HBO, 9 PM

9-1-1 (season finale), Fox, 9 PM

American Dad, TBS, 10 PM

The Good Doctor, ABC, 10 PM

Blazers/Nuggets, TNT, 10 PM

Debris (season finale), NBC, 10 PM

Tuesday

Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved From Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine, Amazon Prime, 3 AM

Extra Life: A Short History of Living Longer, PBS, 8 PM

The Flash, CW, 8 PM

NCIS (season finale), CBS, 8 PM

Bars and Ballads for George Floyd, BET, 8 PM

The Voice (season finale), NBC, 8 PM

Mental Samurai (season premiere), Fox, 9 PM

FBI (season finale), CBS, 9 PM

Superman & Lois, CW, 9 PM

The Ultimate Fighter, ESPN, 9 PM

FBI: Most Wanted (season finale)

Mr Inbetween (season premiere), FX, 10 PM

Lakers/Suns, TNT, 10 PM

Soul of a Nation: After Floyd, ABC, 10 PM

Cruel Summer, Freeform, 10 PM

Big Sky, ABC, 10 PM

This is Us (season finale), NBC, 10 PM

Chad (season finale), TBS, 10:30 PM

Wednesday

The Handmaid's Tale, Hulu, 3 AM

Clipped, Discovery+, 3 AM

Nail Bomber: Manhunt, Netflix, 3 AM

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail, Netflix, 3 AM

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

Ghost Lab, Netflix, 3 AM

Kung Fu, CW, 8 PM

Kids Say the Darndest Things, CBS, 8 PM

Chicago Med (season finale), NBC, 8 PM

Press Your Luck (season premiere), ABC, 8 PM

The Masked Singer (season finale), Fox, 8 PM

The $100,000 Pyramid (season premiere), ABC, 9 PM

Nova, PBS, 9 PM

Nancy Drew, CW, 9 PM

Seal Team (season finale), CBS, 9 PM

Chicago Fire (season finale), NBC, 9 PM

Crime Scene Kitchen (series premiere), Fox, 9 PM

Grizzlies/Jazz, TNT, 10 PM

The Bold Type (season finale), Freeform, 10 PM

Curse of Akakor, Discovery, 10 PM

Chicago PD (season finale), NBC, 10 PM

S.W.A.T. (season finale), CBS, 10 PM

A Million Little Things, ABC, 10 PM

Queen of the South, USA, 10 PM

Crank Yankers, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM

Thursday

Friends: The Reunion, HBO Max, 3 AM

Rugrats: Part 1 (series premiere), Paramount+, 3 AM

Bruh (season premiere), BET+, 3 AM

Black Space (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

Eden (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

The Challenge: All Stars (season finale), Paramount+, 3 AM

Soy Rada: Serendipity, Netflix, 3 AM

Hacks, HBO Max, 3 AM

Legendary, HBO Max, 3 AM

Blue Miracle, Netflix, 3 AM

The Walking Dead, AMC+, 3 AM

Tooning Out the News, Paramount+, 3 AM

Younger, Paramount+ / Hulu, 3 AM

Sesame Street, HBO Max, 3 AM

2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Fox, 8 PM

The Wall, NBC, 8 PM

Walker, CW, 8 PM

Station 19, ABC, 8 PM

Law & Order: SVU, NBC, 9 PM

Grey's Anatomy, ABC, 9 PM

Law & Order: Organized Crime, NBC, 10 PM

Rebel, ABC, 10 PM

Everything's Gonna Be Okay, Freeform, 10 PM

Dark Side of Football, Vice, 10 PM

Nightwatch, A&E, 10 PM

Friday

Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet, Apple TV+, 3 AM

Plan B, Hulu, 3 AM

Panic (S1), Amazon Prime, 3 AM

Parot (S1), Amazon Prime, 3 AM

The Kominsky Method (S3), Netflix, 3 AM

Lucifer (S5 - finale), Netflix, 3 AM

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Disney+, 3 AM

Launchpad (S1), Disney+, 3 AM

Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Disney+, 3 AM

The Mighty Ducks (season finale), Disney+, 3 AM

Dog Gone Trouble, Netflix, 3 AM

The Blacklist, NBC, 8 PM

WWE SmackDown, Fox, 8 PM

Dynasty, CW, 9 PM

The Amber Ruffin Show, Peacock, 9 PM

Pause with Sam Jay, HBO, 9 PM

The Shop, HBO, 9:30 PM

Lavell Crawford: The Comedy Vaccine, HBO, 10 PM

Van Helsing, Syfy, 10 PM

A Black Lady Sketch Show (season finale), HBO, 11 PM

Hunters: Comedy Star Search, Vice, 12 AM

Saturday

Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In, Paramount+, 3 AM

China: Nature's Ancient Kingdom (season finale), BBC America, 8 PM

Oslo, HBO, 8 PM

Meerkat Man (series premiere), AMC+, 8 PM

Sunday

Indianapolis 500, NBC, 12:30 PM

Biography: Mick Foley, A&E, 8 PM

The Girlfriend Experience, Starz, 8 PM

Naked & Afraid XL, Discovery, 8 PM

The Chi, Showtime, 9 PM

Death and Nightingales (season finale), Starz, 9 PM

In Treatment, HBO, 9 PM

The Story of Late Night, CNN, 9 PM

Clippers/Mavericks, TNT, 9:30 PM

Pose, FX, 10 PM

Mare of Easttown (season finale), HBO, 10 PM

Ziwe, Showtime, 11 PM

All times listed are ET.