'Friends: The Reunion' hits HBO Max on May 27th

Friends fans won't have to wait much longer to see Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer reunite. HBO Max will begin streaming Friends: The Reunion on May 27th, WarnerMedia announced on Thursday. The unscripted special will see the six star return to the original soundstage where NBC filmed the popular sitcom between 1994 and 2004.

Besides the original cast, the special will feature a long list of guests. To name just a few of the more notable names, BTS, Kit Harington, Lady Gaga and Malala Yousafzai will be there. Fans can also look forward to some of the supporting cast making an appearance, including both Elliott Gould and Christina Pickles (Jack and Judy Geller, respectively), Tom Selleck (Dr. Richard Burke) and Reese Witherspoon (Jill Green).

When WarnerMedia first announced the special at the start of last year, the plan was to film in front of a live audience in March and then start streaming it in May. It was supposed to be one of the first things that HBO Max customers could watch on the service when it launched that same month. But then the coronavirus pandemic delayed production twice.