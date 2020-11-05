WhatsApp’s disappearing messages begin rolling out

You’ll soon be able to get your WhatsApp messages to self-destruct after a certain period. The service has started rolling out “disappearing messages,” and when it’s switched on, WhatsApp will delete new chats within seven days. According to the Facebook-owed messaging service, the feature will “make conversations on the app feel as close to in-person chats as possible.” Also, it decided on seven days, because that’s short enough to assure you that your conversations aren’t permanent while still leaving you enough time to get back to recent conversations.

The WhatsApp team has been testing disappearing messages since at least October 2019. Back then, it was only available for group messages, but the finished product works for both group and individual chats. While both parties can switch on the feature for one-on-one chats, only admins can turn it on for group conversations.