WhatsApp is reportedly developing reply threads

WhatsApp never waits long between updates and this time it's reportedly changing how replies look. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is currently working on a feature that would put all replies to the same message in one thread. A look at it appeared in an Android update available through the Google Play Beta Program.

Right now, WhatsApp allows users to reply directly to a message and shows the original on top of the new message. However, users have to click through each response to see any earlier replies or the first message quoted. The new update would instead show every message in the thread in one place, making the flow of conversation clearer.

WABetaInfo

The update is currently under development, but should be available in individual or group chats, communities and channels. It would especially be beneficial for those latter ones, considering it's always impossible to keep track of an ongoing conversation between multiple people. In the meantime, there's no word yet of when this will roll out, though it probably won't be too long if it's already showing up in a beta.