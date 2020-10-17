Latest in Gear

Image credit:

Windows 10 is installing Office web apps without asking permission

You don't even get a choice about restarting your PC.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Comments
99 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Mandatory Windows 10 updates aren’t new, but the latest example is raising a few hackles. ZDNet, The Verge and users are reporting that Windows 10 is force-restarting PCs to install links to Office web apps that launch in Edge, including in the Start menu. And despite initial reports, this isn’t limited to Insider members — people using standard Windows 10 releases have seen the change as well.

The apps take up no storage or other resources. Until now, though, installing Office web apps was optional. Windows isn’t asking for your permission, let alone informing you of what’s about to happen. Microsoft is potentially disrupting work or other important tasks to promote its online productivity suite.

We’ve asked Microsoft for comment.

While the lack of informed consent is clearly the main issue, The Verge noted that this also trivializes mandatory updates. Microsoft instituted them in no small part to ensure users had the latest security fixes and prevent widespread malware outbreaks. If your Windows PC reboots itself to pitch products, you might become wary of those updates or even veer away from Windows altogether. It also implies that you don’t have as much control over your system as you might have thought.

In this article: Microsoft, Windows 10, office, web app, Software, internet, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
99 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

'Ghost of Tsushima' has another patch on the way soon

'Ghost of Tsushima' has another patch on the way soon

View
Windows 10 is installing Office web apps without asking permission

Windows 10 is installing Office web apps without asking permission

View
HP’s Spectre x360 13 with an OLED display is $400 off at Best Buy

HP’s Spectre x360 13 with an OLED display is $400 off at Best Buy

View
NASA taps Nokia to bring LTE to the Moon

NASA taps Nokia to bring LTE to the Moon

View
Tesla Model 3 2021 refresh offers more range and other improvements

Tesla Model 3 2021 refresh offers more range and other improvements

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr