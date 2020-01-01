Microsoft's Chromium-based Edge browser rolls out through Windows Update

Edge, Microsoft’s replacement for its often-criticized Internet Explorer was first released in 2015. But last year, the company rebuilt the browser from the ground up, this time with Google’s open source Chromium framework rather than its proprietary EdgeHTML engine. It’s been available to users since January, but Microsoft only hosted it as a manual download, and it lacked some important features. Now, a complete version of the refreshed Edge is available as part of Windows Update, making it easier for everyday users to experience the new features and optimized performance.

Having a shared codebase with Chrome, Edge is now more similar to Google’s browser -- compatibility with websites is improved, as is performance. (Some users report that Edge is actually less resource-intensive than Chrome.) It also can now run extensions, which are hosted on the Microsoft Store. When installing the browser via Microsoft Update, Windows will automatically migrate settings, bookmarks and other features, which should help to make the upgrade a smooth process.