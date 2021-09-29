Withings is today launching the ScanWatch Horizon, a dolled-up version of its ScanWatch inside the body of a diving watch. Horizon comes in a bigger, 43mm case size, but is otherwise the same device we already think is the best hybrid on the market. That includes the built-in ECG, blood oxygen sensor and sleep apnea tracking, as well as the usual activity and sleep-monitoring features. You’ll also get the same pair of sub dials, one with a small digital screen for notifications, the other an analog activity counter.

Steve Dent/Engadget

Sadly, the beefier body and higher price hasn’t added anything to the feature list, and so there’s no GPS on this watch unless your phone comes along for the ride. And, if we’re nit-picking, we can say that while it’s dressed to impress as a diving watch (with an accurate laser-engraved rotating bezel and Luminova watch hands) water resistance is limited to 10ATM, which isn't much compared to most serious diving watches.

That said, the smartwatch world is crying out for anything that matches premium diving watch styling with a hint of smarts. It can’t be that TAG Heuer’s Connected is allowed to become the default in this market by default, especially since it’s running, you know, Wear OS.

Withings

Withings told Engadget that FDA approval of its health sensors is holding back the ScanWatch Horizon's release in the US, but it's hoping to release it stateside by the end of the year. That's also why the original ScanWatch has yet to go on sale in the US, in case you were wondering.

As for when you can get one of these on your wrist, the ScanWatch Horizon will first launch in the UK from September 29th, priced at £499.95 / €499.95. Buyers will be able to choose the Blue or Green face color, and both models will ship with a stainless steel and an FKM rubber band (for swimming), both of which are naturally quick-release. Naturally, you can expect this watch to start popping up across Europe and over in the US at some point in the near future.