'Wonder Woman 1984' rentals will start early in UK, where there's no HBO Max

Warner Bros. is using Wonder Woman 1984 to push HBO Max, but what happens in countries where the streaming service (or an equivalent partner) simply isn’t an option? Early rentals, apparently. Deadline and Variety have confirmed WW84 will be available for 48-hour digital rentals in the UK and Ireland on January 13th, just under a month after the superhero movie’s December 16th theatrical debut in the country. Notably, the movie will still be in theaters past that date — the ones that are still open during the COVID-19 pandemic, anyway.

The studio didn’t say which services would carry Wonder Woman 1984, although it should be available through multiple outlets. The possible major options include Amazon Prime Video, Apple’s TV app, Google Play and UK-specific outlets like BT TV and TalkTalk TV. It’s also uncertain if other movies will follow this route, although it’s possible when Warner Bros. said all its 2021 movies would debut on HBO Max in the US.